Q: I have large windows with views of the Sound. How do I set up my home to take in the scenery, talk to guests and enjoy TV time all at once?

A: Many of my clients face the same design dilemma: they want to capitalize on the water or mountain views of the Pacific Northwest, but also want to watch TV, stare at the fireplace or have conversations. The good news is you can have it all.

Here are some strategies I’ve used to give clients their prized vistas without sacrificing great design.

Swivel your way to views. One Leschi living room preserves both the fireplace and the water views while accommodating guests. By pairing non-matching, swivel chairs and a swivel ottoman, you can effortlessly glide from conversation to fireplace to water gazing. Lower-profile swivels enable you to preserve the water views for anyone sitting nearby.

Keep it moving. Another great aspect of swivel chairs is you can keep fidgety kids (or guests) occupied. Two swivel chairs were placed in a clients’ bedroom (yes, those legged chairs also swivel!) for the sole purpose of keeping their restless twins occupied while they sat in the room and spoke with their parents at night. Kids love rocking chairs, but a well-made swivel chair allows for both enjoying views and keeping kids occupied.

Curve Your Sofa. A Perkin’s Lane house posed an interesting design challenge. The clients wanted to enjoy their sweeping water views while keeping the fireplace and adjacent TV within easy sightline. They also frequently entertain, so seating had to accommodate many guests. If you find yourself in a similar situation, consider a curved sofa that allows TV/fireplace viewing as well as facing friends and the view. What is great about this furniture form is that there are many options available, from high-end designer furniture to Crate & Barrel, with trending art deco lines and comfortable foam forms.

Don’t forget the bar. Consider making your bar stools swivel too. If your kitchen has an island with bar stools, invest more in a sturdy swivel chair to allow guests or residents to turn to see the sights. The Perkin’s Lane home also needed flexibility in this area – talking to the chef and taking in the sunset view.

Ultimately, the key to taking in great views while engaging with guests, family and entertainment is picking and properly arranging the right furnishings. Chairs and couches should be low enough or arranged to maintain unobstructed views, provide a certain amount of easy mobility and utilize forms that take in the entire space. With the right furniture and arrangements, it’s easy!

Kirsten Conner owns Kirsten Conner Interior Design and is a member of the Master Builders Association of King and Snohomish Counties (MBAKS). If you have a home improvement, remodeling or residential homebuilding question you’d like answered by one of MBAKS’s more than 2,600 members, write to homework@mbaks.com.