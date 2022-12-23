There’s no place like home for the holidays — literally, in your own house or apartment. The simple pleasures of being at home with your own stuff, on your own terms, can feel like a gift. Some Seattleites are opting to stay put this year. Some always do; for others, it’s new. Whether for practical reasons, by tradition or by choice, we asked locals what they love about staying at home for the holidays. Their answers gave us plenty to celebrate.

Practical considerations

“Our family had planned to fly to the east coast for Christmas this year, but after pondering paying $1,200 per person to get four people to Boston, plus dealing with long TSA lines, packed planes, coughing travelers and unknown weather; we decided to stay in West Seattle this year,” says Kirsten Franklin-Temple. “I know we’ll travel again in the future, but for this Christmas and New Year’s, we’re looking forward to staying home.”

She plans to spend time with her family watching holiday movies, playing games — plus, she says, “a handful of ski days, many mugs of hot chocolate and hopefully snow!”

Alice Christensen in northeast Seattle worked her grocery job on Thanksgiving. Her store is closed Christmas Day. “I’m staying home to recharge — physically and mentally,” she says.

Seattle native Tracey Rice had just landed her dream job in Los Angeles when her mom, Dorothy, had an ischemic stroke, prompting Rice to come back to her childhood home.

“Overnight, Mom went from a feisty, brilliant, independent senior who was active in her church as well as the National Council of Negro Women, to now requiring 24/7 care,” Rice says.

Her new role is caretaker. Rice turned her childhood bedroom into a remote office and converted the basement so it’s wheelchair-friendly. She decorated the medical bed and fireplace mantle with fairy lights.

“Growing up, Mom made staying at home fun by supplementing our education with games, puzzles, arts and crafts and educational programs. Cut to 2022 — I am using these same activities as a means of therapy to aid with my mother’s recovery,” she says.

Rice is falling back in love with her hometown.

“I love when it rains here,” she says. “I love the smell of the pine trees in the yard. I love so many things about being here. Mom is the main reason why. She is teaching me things, even in this state, and I’m here for it.”

On Christmas, Rice says they will begin the day with an online church service, thanking God for another day on Earth. Worship is followed by physical therapy and plenty of rest.

“After breakfast, we’ll probably watch Christmas movies, and I might even play some Christmas carols on the piano,” Rice says. “However, unlike the past, we will have to play it by ear because the course of our day depends upon how Mom feels.”

Still, Rice believes every day is Christmas. “No matter where I live, my parents’ house will always be home.”

If you build it, they will come

John Demyanovich says he’s never been away from home for the holidays.

“We will have six Christmas trees. That’ll give you an inkling as to how important the ‘holidaze’ are to my wife,” he explains. “[She] grew up in a cozy, old craftsman by the zoo, and Christmas was a big deal there. She keeps their traditions going.”

They built their home with lots of detail, like the childhood home she loved. Demyanovich says it’s perfect for “simply being,” with plenty of room to spread out.

“Our grandchildren absolutely love it here, and it’s become a giant toy box,” he says. “So, we will have numerous small gatherings, and our friends and family will kick back, feel comfortable and enjoy our intriguing home.”

John Schlick will be home for Christmas with about 50 friends and strangers at his annual community dinner potluck. He often hosts events at his eclectic, art-filled home in West Seattle. Affectionately known as “the Dragon House,” his property features life-size wooden sculptures carved from trees out front. And Christmas dinner there, he says, is something special.

“It feels like there is an unmet need on Christmas — a lot of people in Seattle who don’t have a critical mass of family in town,” Schlick says. He started the dinner for “Christmas orphans” about six years ago. It’s very inclusive.

“If you want to bring your locally adopted family to this event, or friends, or kids or whomever, this is the event for you and them,” Schlick suggests. “There is always room for more people and more delicious food on the table.”

He invites all his friends and posts on Facebook in various community groups. A core group of people attends every year, but he estimates that 70% of attendees are new each holiday season. He knows about 10% from real life. The rest are online friends or strangers. His goal is to foster connection and conversation. He provides a brown sugar-coated baked ham and asks guests to bring a dish they feel proud sharing.

“Since this is a civilized event, I’ll provide real plates and silverware. The only catch here is, that you have to do your own dishes,” Schlick says. “There will be signs up and lots of people can help show you to the kitchen.”

The feast begins at 3 p.m. and goes into the night, with people coming and going.

A slower pace

Staying home can create a more relaxing holiday.

“I love hanging out in my pjs all day. I enjoy cooking breakfast for my kid. I love the slow pace,” says Lyn Salazar, a Bellingham resident.

Brooks Smothers of Everett concurs: “I love that it is a day of fun, relaxation and a great meal with my family. The kids play with their toys, perhaps we watch ‘Elf.’ It’s a perfect day.”

For Teresa Mosteller in West Seattle, it’s a time to relax and unwind with her loved ones.

“Staying home allows me to sleep in, enjoy the tree, sip coffee and watch a holiday movie with family members,” she says. “And we don’t have to lug packages and food anywhere!”

Elise Rainer sees contradiction during this jolly time of year.

“The holidays are that weird juxtaposition of supposed-to-be magical and sweet and fun, yet super stressful and harried and expensive,” she says.

The former Washington, D.C. resident would make the yearly trek back home to Seattle for the holidays. Now that the kids are older, the family wakes up at their leisure and her dad dresses as Santa.

“I feel so grateful now that we don’t have to travel for the holidays at all,” she says. “We have really nice wine and a nice 2 p.m. dinner … I think the main thing is really trying to slow down and relax and play with all the toys — really enjoy Christmas and have a fun day.”

Quiet time

Creating space for quiet can be an antidote to hectic holidays and is more easily accomplished when you have control over your own environment. Take a page from the Icelandic tradition of Jolabokaflod (yo-la-bok-a-flot), or “the Christmas book flood,” which involves giving books as gifts and reading together on Christmas.

Andrea Luke, who grew up in Lacey, did this with her family of five last year.

“We switched it up; we gifted each other books and drank homemade hot chocolate, reading together by the twinkle lights until bedtime. Magic,” she says.

“We like to do something to eat, something (cozy) to wear and something to read on Christmas Eve,” says Leah Hunkins of Seaview. “It’s become our tradition.” Her wife, Johanna Lindsay, adds, “It’s a really nice way to transition from the holiday hustle.”

Carving out quiet time can also be done alone as a grounding ritual before the day explodes into merriment. One year, I bought myself a new hardcover release, wrapped it up and put it under the tree. I got up before anyone else, opened it in solitude on Christmas morning and curled up on the couch reading in silence until my son woke up and came running to open presents. It was the perfect moment of calm before diving headfirst into the excitement — unwrapping and breakfast and music and mess and unbridled joy, all of which are my favorite parts of being home for the holidays.