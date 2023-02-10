It’s still too chilly above- and belowground to plant summer’s glorious sunflowers or juicy tomatoes. For now, let them stay tucked in their warm seed packets dreaming of July sunshine. However, you can get a jump on spring by sowing some precocious flowers that are made of tougher stuff. They don’t mind a nip in the air.

Many of these are hardy annuals, meaning that like other annuals, they complete their life cycle within a year, but they can also be sown outdoors without starting in a pot and transplanting. The original plant will usually die in a year, but will often self-sow in fall, emerging the next spring when temperatures are right. Overall easy to grow, several are edible or fragrant, but they’re all beautiful.

Fall-sown nigella, (Nigella damascena aka love-in-a-mist) pops up as soon as January. With fascinating sculptural stamens, it looks like an alien ship blooming in a frothy crown of foliage. It’s also a perfect landing pad for insect pollinators.

In shades of white, blue and lavender, otherworldly nigella blooms for a month or two with deadheading, and continues the show with seed pods as funky as you’d expect from flowers like this. Plants can bloom in three months from sowing, growing 1.5-2 feet tall. Leave a few seed pods intact if you want to encourage self-sowing.

It’s an easy plant to grow (and to remove, if it seeds where you don’t want it), the flowers dry well and the seeds of some species are edible.

“There’s a ton of nigella coming up right now,” says Laura Matter, program director of Natural Yard Care for Tilth Alliance. “It’s a fabulous pollinator plant and self-seeds. There’s one called black cumin that’s particularly tasty,” she says. Black cumin is a species called Nigella sativa.

Seeds can be sown as soon as soil can be worked, in well-drained, fertile soil. Sowing batches every three weeks will keep blooms coming through frost.

A tiny plant, topping out at 6-12 inches, sweet alyssum (Lobularia maritima) commands attention by wafting an irresistible vanilla fragrance, while rolling out white, pink or violet blossoms at your feet — hence its other name, carpet flower. They work wonders as an edger on your veggie bed to attract pollinators, or in window boxes to delight your nose. It reportedly tolerates temperatures in the mid-to-high 20 degrees Fahrenheit. Alyssum attracts beneficial insects that will help control aphids, as well.

“Alyssum is also great for pollinators and is edible too,” Matter says.

Alyssum is best started indoors six to eight weeks before your last frost, or outdoors after your last frost. While the seeds can take the cold, seedlings are sensitive to it.

Sweet peas and annual poppies are headliners in the spring garden. Sweet Peas (Lathyrus odoratus) are slow to start, but well worth the wait. Weaving their way via lasso-like tendrils, most climb from 3-5 feet. Hybridizers are making the flowers bigger to star in bouquets, but what makes sweet peas unforgettable is their ineffable, spicy-sweet fragrance. Be on the lookout for heirlooms like Cupani, discovered by an Italian monk in 1696 and King Edward VII, as well as fragrant hybrids April in Paris and Heaven Scent.

Matter starts her sweet peas indoors atop a heat mat or even her refrigerator to boost germination, then removes them from heat to a grow light until planted outside — you’ll see flowers sooner this way. If you sow seeds directly outdoors in mid-February onward, they may nap until the ground warms up sufficiently.

The poppy family is a large cast of charming characters that prefer to be sown directly; they’re not happy being transplanted. Two favorites are California poppies (Eschscholzia californica), native to the west and often used in lawn alternative wildflower mixes and breadseed poppy, grown for stunning blooms and tasty seeds (Papaver somniferum) for muffins. The fat blue seed pods are striking in flower arrangements and the garden.

Breadseed, or opium poppies, can be sown outdoors 6-8 weeks before the last expected frost — which hovers around mid to late April in Seattle — so roughly late February onward. Flowers come in whites, reds and purples, from classic singles to fringed or fluffy doubles. They need light to germinate, so Matter suggests gently tamping into the surface with your hand, to keep the rain from washing them away.

California poppies are best sown outdoors after the last frost. Cupped blossoms range from the species’ school-bus orange and strains like Copper Pot, a two-toned orange-red to Thai Silk, a tapestry of double flowers in apricot, Champagne and salmon. They bloom for months, and the flowers close during chilly nights and open in the morning. You’ve heard of California’s Superblooms? Thank California poppies. They are prolific self-sowers.

Calendula is a wonder-flower. A repeat-blooming, hardy annual, it attracts pollinators, makes beautiful salads and has been used for generations in oils and salves for radiant skin. Choose between single daisies in butter or tangerine like Pacific Beauty and Neon, or search out delightful doubles like Bronzed Beauty and Flashback, with maroon and burgundy highlights.

Calendula prefer being sown outdoors while light frosts are still occurring and repeated every three weeks or so for continuous bloom.

Other flowers to consider sowing early include snapdragons and pansies (February: indoors under lights), and marigolds (March: indoors).

A beginner’s guide

If you’ve never grown plants from seeds before, Matter has lots of reasons to make this your year. “There’s more variety of things to pick from when you’re buying seeds. You can control how many you grow, and you can control the growing environment,” Matter says.

Seed-sowing welcomes you into what seems like a magical alchemical process. “Looking inside a seed is pretty cool — there’s all the ingredients for a baby plant inside this tiny shell,” she says.

But most of all, “It’s super fun. It’s really satisfying to watch the seed sprout, seeing how the seeds change from the cotyledons to the first true leaves and then come full circle to the grown plant,” Matter says.

Events and Resources

Nurseries have a full complement of seeds this time of year. For even wider choices, regional local seed companies online include:

Need help?

If you have any questions while sowing your seeds, call the Garden Hotline for expert advice Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If you can’t find the seeds you want, or missed your sowing window, Tilth Alliance will be selling many of these precocious plants at the annual March Edible Plant Sale, Saturday, March 18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event takes place at Rainier Beach Urban Farm and Wetlands , 5513 S. Cloverdale St., Seattle.