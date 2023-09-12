Look inside nearly any interior design publication and you will see the color black in virtually every room. What you will also see is a prominent use of the combination of black and white. They are powerful colors on their own, but they can make a bold statement together.

Black and white are great colors for a mix of light and dark. The contrast can have an especially big impact in modern spaces, as well as those in which you may desire a bit more formality, such as living rooms and dining rooms.

Here are some more Design Recipes tips to incorporate the powerful color combo into your space:

— Artwork is a great way to introduce or tie various colors together within a space.

— Area rugs come in different shapes, sizes and various color combinations that can help you introduce black and white into your home.

— Accessories, from toss pillows to decorative items and even coffee table books, can offer creative ways to tie black and white together.

— Color mapping is a design technique you can use to repeat or “map” the colors throughout a room so the space feels and looks more cohesive.

— Black is a power color you shouldn’t be afraid to use. Use it as an accent color for a wall, base color in a room in the form of an area rug, or the color for your primary furniture pieces.