Compared with buying a PC or a phone, you probably don’t have to replace your TV very often. So when you finally do, it can seem like entering a whole new world of confusion. The latest jargon — 4K, 8K, HDR, HDMI 2.1, OLED, QLED, 120Hz, Smart LED, Ultra HD, the list goes on and on — is overwhelming, particularly for someone who hasn’t shopped for a new television in five or 10 years. To help you home in on the best new set for you, we’re providing four of our top recommendations for a new television.

TCL 6-Series (2019 Roku TV)

CNET rating: 4.5 stars out of 5 (outstanding)

The cost: $900 (65-inch) at tclusa.com

The good: Excellent overall image quality, with deep black levels, impressive brightness, rich contrast and more accurate color than last year. Its Roku platform is the best available. The TV handles both HDR10 and Dolby Vision.

The bad: Brightness and video processing fall short of some more-expensive TVs. No AirPlay or Apple TV app (yet).

The bottom line: Excellent image quality, an affordable price and best-in-class Roku TV smarts propel the TCL 6-Series into the pole position of the midrange TV race.

LG OLED B9 PUA series

CNET rating: 4.5 stars out of 5 (outstanding)

The cost: $1,900 (65-inch) at lg.com

The good: The LG B9 has spectacular image quality, second only to LG’s more-expensive OLED TVs among models we’ve tested. It delivers perfect black levels, superb uniformity, wide viewing angles, accurate color and a great bright-room picture. Its striking design features a super-slim panel. It adds the HDMI 2.1 features and support for Amazon Alexa and Apple AirPlay 2 that was missing from 2018 versions.

The bad: It’s expensive. It can’t get as bright as LCD TVs.

The bottom line: LG’s entry-level OLED TV delivers flagship-level picture quality, making it the best high-end TV choice available.

LG OLED C9 PUA series

CNET rating: 4 stars out of 5 (excellent)

The cost: $2,200 (65-inch) at lg.com

The good: The LG C9 OLED TV has better image quality than any television we’ve ever tested. It delivers perfect black levels, wide viewing angles, superb uniformity, accurate color and a great bright-room picture. Video processing is slightly better than last year. It adds HDMI 2.1 features, and support for Amazon Alexa and Apple AirPlay 2 are coming soon. Its striking design features a super-slim panel.

The bad: The C9 is expensive, and the previous year’s OLED TVs perform almost as well for much less money. It can’t get as bright as competing LCD TVs.

The bottom line: If you want the best TV picture quality and are willing to pay for it, the LG C9 should be the first 2019 TV on your list.

Vizio M-Series Quantum (2019)

CNET rating: 4 stars out of 5 (excellent)

The cost: $600 (65-inch) at vizio.com

The good: The M-Series Quantum has excellent picture quality for the money, with deep black levels, accurate color and very good 4K HDR performance. Its smart system is phone-friendly, with Google Cast and Apple AirPlay control.

The bad: Less HDR punch than some competitors. Poor remote and on-screen smart TV system. Many models named M-Series Quantum won’t perform as well as the one we reviewed.

The bottom line: By bringing quantum dot color to a more affordable price point, the M-Series Quantum breaks new ground among midrange TVs.