Q: Currently my family and I are home all day and using the main bathroom more than ever. Because of the frequent flushing of our old toilet, I can see my water bills adding up. What type of new toilet can I install to save water?

A: High-efficiency toilets, or HETs, use less than 1.3 gallons per flush. Installing a new HET in place of a standard or older toilet can save water, especially in a high-traffic bathroom.

The EPA has a popular program called Water Sense to help you choose an HET. One that earns the Water Sense label has been tested for both performance and efficiency.

Other toilet features you may want to add in a heavy-use bathroom include an anti-slam seat, a higher comfort-height design for users with special needs, and a skirted bowl for easier cleaning.

Ed Del Grande is a master plumber, contractor and author. Send questions to eadelg@cs.com.