Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale, during which new fall merchandise is discounted before the season rather than at the end of it, usually means stocking up on makeup sets, booties and new coats.

But this year things are (say it with me) different. The typical fall items will still be available when the sale opens to everyone Thursday (items are already available to Nordstrom credit card holders), but the locally headquartered department store is also offering a bigger number of items for nesting as cool weather and the coronavirus keep us inside.

Here are 10 finds that will keep your home and body cozy and improve your de-stressing time. (All items available at nordstrom.com and at stores, which have extensive safety protocols in place, as well as free curbside pickup. Prices go back up Aug. 31.)

Smeg ’50s Retro Style Electric Kettle ($171.90, $230 after sale). You can’t have a hygge home without a steaming cup of tea. And what better way to get it (and perk up your kitchen counter) than with a glimmering gold or rose gold Smeg kettle?

The White Company Camborne 400 Thread Count Sheet Set (109.90–124.90, $169–$189 after sale). If you need to spend a day (or three) in bed, spring for these ultra-smooth sheets made from combed cotton in a sateen weave. Includes a flat sheet and a fitted sheet.

Pendleton Reversible Plaid & Faux Shearling Throw Blanket ($78.90, $118 after sale). Add classic lodge looks to your home with this cuddly blanket from the Oregon-based textile legend. Available in three plaid prints.

Godinger 9-Piece Copper Finish Bar Set ($86.90, $130 after sale). A mix of copper and stainless steel makes this bar-cart-improving set both trendy and timeless.

Serene House Ranger Travel Aromatherapy Diffuser ($14.50, $30 after sale). Take this petite diffuser with you into your home office, then into the bathroom for your post-work soak. Add water and the essential oil of your choice for a boost of energy or calm. Three colors available; Essential Oils also on sale.

Le Labo Santal Concrete Votives ($98). Get three candles featuring the woody, cult-favorite scent Le Labo is famous for in this set that also features reusable, industrial-chic concrete vessels.

Zella Wool & Cashmere Colorblock Turtleneck Sweater ($87.90, $149 after sale). Be cozy and put-together for your next Zoom call in this oversized piece from one of Nordstrom’s top house lines.

Nordstrom Moonlight Dreams Pajamas ($39.90, $65 after sale). Pick up the black or navy version of these stretchy, soft PJs and you’re dressed for the day — and night.

Nike Knit Palazzo Pants ($39.90, $60 after sale). If you’re working from home, you likely have worn a hole in the seat of your favorite sweatpants. Pick up a fresh pair with a refreshingly wide leg that have a sporty-chic look for when you do need to go outside.

Minnetonka Flurry Scriff Faux Fur Slipper ($29.90, $50 after sale). A sweet bow tops off these warm, cushioned slippers that are perfect for house-bound life. Available in three colors.