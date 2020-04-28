The phrase “smart home” often feels synonymous with fancy screens and high-end devices, but it doesn’t have to be that way. You can create a smart home with Google Assistant without breaking the bank every time you add a device to your collection. Budget-friendly options exist for bulbs, plugs, speakers and even smart displays. The devices we’ve highlighted all work with Google Assistant for things such as voice commands or routines and cost less than $100.

Wyze Bulb

CNET rating: 4.5 stars out of 5 (outstanding)

The cost: $8 at wyze.com

The good: At just $8 each, the Wyze Bulb works with Alexa, Google and IFTTT, and you don’t need a hub to use it. The bulb itself is brighter than advertised, and the app includes useful features such as scenes, shortcuts and a vacation mode.

The bad: The bulb doesn’t dim down quite as low as some of its competitors, and it doesn’t support Siri voice controls via Apple HomeKit. Though you can schedule automated lighting changes at specific times, the app won’t let you schedule lighting changes at sunrise or sunset, and it won’t let you trigger slow fades either.

The bottom line: This is the best value-priced smart bulb we’ve ever tested, and a perfect pick if you use Alexa or Google Assistant to control your smart home.

Google Nest Mini

CNET rating: 4.5 stars out of 5 (outstanding)

The cost: On sale for $29 at store.google.com

The good: Google added several new features and improved sound quality in its second-generation smart speaker.

The bad: You still can’t connect the Mini to larger speakers via auxiliary cable, and there’s no digital display like Amazon’s newest Echo Dot has.

The bottom line: If you’re a fan of the Google Home Mini, the Nest Mini offers a very similar experience with a handful of improvements and new features at the same affordable price.

Wyze Cam

CNET rating: 4 stars out of 5 (excellent)

The good: This indoor security camera costs just $20. It has free cloud storage and a microSD card slot for local storage.

The bad: You only get one motion zone for free.

The cost: $20 at wyze.com

The bottom line: Wyze’s tiny security camera is surprisingly awesome.

TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug Mini

CNET rating: 3.5 stars out of 5 (very good)

The cost: $17 at amazon.com

The good: This smart plug keeps other outlets free, works with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, and offers plenty of scheduling and timing options.

The bad: The plugisn’t HomeKit-compatible.

The bottom line: This smart plug is a great option for anyone interested in scheduling, voice commands and remote access to everyday devices up to 1,500 watts.