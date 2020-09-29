The wildfire smoke has cleared, but it may not be gone for good. With that in mind, you might not want to wait until there’s another crisis to buy an air purifier (in a desperate panic). Plus, seasonal allergies and general dust and dander are eternal. Plan ahead, look for deals and get a model that’s worth the money.

We’ve extensively researched the field of products, tested the extra features on a dozen of the most popular models, interviewed various experts in the field of indoor air quality and come up with a list of the best air cleaners around. Ready to buy an air purifier? Look no further.

Best overall air purifier

BLUEAIR PURE 411

The Blueair Pure 411 is a simple, straightforward purifier with smart design that provides solid bang for your buck. You get particle and carbon filtration (which removes odors and gaseous pollutants) that will work well in a 160-square-foot room, all for $120. Some devices, such as Sharp’s Air Purifier, don’t offer that much cleaning power at nearly twice the price.

The Blueair has different colored sleeves for the outside of the device, so it will fit in with your home decor, and its single-button interface is as intuitive as it gets. The device is also light, with middle-of-the-road noise production. Besides the noise, the only real downside is the lack of extra goodies, like timer buttons.

Best air purifier for large spaces

HONEYWELL HOME HPA300

Honeywell’s $250 air purifier is a little more expensive than other HEPA models, but it can cover a larger space than almost any other purifier we tested: 465 square feet. Despite its clunky design (and hefty 21-pound weight), the Honeywell Home is actually one of the quieter models around.

The Home’s aesthetic isn’t our favorite, but you get good control for setting timers and checking whether the prefilter or filter needs replacing. If you’re looking for great basic performance for a reasonable price, you can’t beat the Honeywell Home.

Best air purifier design

COWAY AIRMEGA AP-1512HH HEPA AIR PURIFIER

Coway’s air purifier falls between the Blueair and Honeywell models in both price (watch for sales) and the size of the room it can cover, but its unique design and ion filtration technology set it apart. The Coway can filter air for rooms up to 361 square feet, and its striking, retro design was one of our favorites among the devices we tested.

While the ionic filtration technology isn’t a huge plus, it also won’t produce significant ozone, as tested by the California Environmental Protection Agency. If you want an air purifier for a midsize room, Coway’s purifier is one of the best options around, with some of the coolest looks.