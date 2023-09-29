When a Seattle resident recently asked a tree care company to assess some tall, old growth trees in her yard, she was told they were potentially dangerous and would all need to be removed. Devastated both about losing the trees and spending thousands of dollars on the project, she sought a second opinion and this time, was given a different answer.

One risk of seeking advice from a company that provides tree maintenance is that they may have a conflict of interest, if they’re hoping you hire them for a job. Sometimes, “consumers mistake a sales call for a consultation,” says Scott Baker, the founder of Tree Solutions Inc. and a registered consulting arborist, trained by the American Society of Consulting Arborists to provide objective, in-depth assessments and advice about trees.

While there can certainly be benefits to hiring a tree care service, equipping yourself with basic knowledge can help you make smart decisions. Here’s an overview of what to know about growing, maintaining and removing trees from your property.

Why keep trees?

There are good reasons to retain trees whenever possible. They improve air quality and provide important health benefits. According to a 2019 study led by Greg Bratman, assistant professor in environmental and forest sciences at the University of Washington, nature experience is associated with increased psychological well-being, better sleep and lower stress.

With the Pacific Northwest getting hotter, trees provide valuable shade that keeps homes cooler during heat waves. Their root systems also help prevent soil erosion — especially important on a sloped property. And dead leaves and debris can be composted and used throughout the yard, which suppresses weeds, promotes nutrients and reduces drought stress, says Patrick Boyle, a project manager at Seattle Tree Care.

In any case, you may be prohibited from removing your trees without a permit. Every municipality has its own regulations, so it’s important to familiarize yourself with yours. This year, the City of Seattle passed a new tree protection ordinance with stricter requirements for tree removal on private property with greater penalties for violating regulations. Though the rules vary depending on a tree’s size, type and location, the regulations generally protect trees that are 2 feet or larger in diameter from removal, unless they are deemed hazardous. Smaller trees also have limits on removal, and in some cases, may require an arborist report be provided to the city before approval.

If you are approved to remove a tree that’s 1 foot or larger in diameter, you may be required to replace it, with some exceptions. If you have questions about the ordinance, you can contact the Seattle Department of Construction and Inspections by email (sdci-trees@seattle.gov) or through SDCI’s submission form.

What can a homeowner do without approval from the city?

Homeowners can remove two trees under 1 foot in diameter in a 3-year period. Pruning of any kind does not require approval from the SDCI, but the work must be done by a registered tree service provider and meet tree noticing requirements if deemed “reportable work.” For instance, if it involves major pruning or more than 25 canopy removal, among other attributes.

What you can do

While there’s a lot that a layperson wouldn’t be able to detect about a tree’s health, you should still keep an eye on anything visibly unusual.

“If the tree is dead, if there’s something broken and hanging or if there’s an obvious defect, like a crack in the middle of the trunk or a hole through the tree … or if you can see heavy insect infestation,” Boyle says these could be signs of an issue.

Monitoring your trees may be more important than ever due to changing climate and harmful insects.

“The whole of western Washington is experiencing tremendous tree mortality,” Baker says. “I expect this to be worse and more visible as the years go forward.”

While the idea of watering your trees might seem strange, Boyle says it’s becoming necessary.

“Doing one good, deep soak even once a month really goes a long way when you don’t see any rain,” he says.

When to call in a pro

Generally speaking, most healthy trees don’t require very frequent maintenance. For large ones, Boyle estimates that having it worked on every 3 to 5 years is sufficient. If there’s a big weather event or storm, you may want to have it checked out sooner. If you have a hedge that you’d like to maintain a certain size, you may want it pruned annually.

While the likelihood of a falling tree or branch injuring a person is fairly low, what is unequivocally risky, experts say, is attempting to prune your large trees yourself.

“It’s probably one of the most dangerous jobs in the U.S., as far as accidents and fatalities,” Boyle says.

Aside from personal danger, you may lack the proper tools for the job. If you’d like to reign in an unwieldy tree without resorting to chopping it down, tree care companies have specialized methods that can help. For example, they can bolt trees together, or use a cable system that is designed to wrap around the stem.

“These are great ways to help support a tree from external forces without needing to remove it,” Boyle says.

If you’d like a more thorough assessment of its health, a consulting arborist could provide an unbiased opinion before you hire a tree care company.

“We don’t do any traditional tree care work,” Baker says. “Our product is basically knowledge.”

How to hire a tree specialist

You can find an arborist near you using the American Society of Consulting Arborists website.

If you’re looking for tree maintenance work, SDCI has a directory of providers who have met SDCI’s registration requirements.

The cost of professional tree maintenance varies widely depending on the type, number of trees and your particular property. Boyle says that, not counting an assessment, a typical project with Seattle Tree Care could cost between $2,000 and $3,000. The cost of a removal could be higher, but many factors could affect that.

“If we’re talking a 100 foot pine tree, it could be more in the $5,000 range, but location is everything,” he says. “So, if it’s in the front yard versus the backyard, that could double the price, just depending on equipment, access and so on.”

Planting new trees

Need to replace a tree, or hope to start growing your own shady sanctuary? In Seattle, you do not need a permit to plant a new tree. The exception would be if it is in the public right of way, such as a planting strip (the space between the sidewalk and the street). You can find helpful resources for selecting and planting a tree through the Urban Tree Foundation. The city also provides videos on its website, including information on how to avoid digging near marked utility lines.

Baker advises doing research about which trees are the best fit for your property, so you’re not relying on faulty advice.

“Many nurseries give out poor advice about planting trees,” he says. “They’ll tell people, ‘just plant the tree right like you see it in the pot or the ball,’ and that generally results in planning the tree too deep.”

One tip some people don’t realize is that if you’d like to replace an old tree, you can do so even before the old tree has been removed, according to Baker.

“You can interplant them, if you know how to do it, and get a tree established as you’re managing the old tree ‘through its last legs,’ so to speak,” he says.

Some homeowners want a large tree right away, but Baker advises against it.

“It’s very costly, and it doesn’t necessarily get you a better tree in the long run,” he says. That’s because the larger a tree is when it’s transplanted, the more of the root system has been left behind.

“Very small trees, even what we call bare root trees or whips, will have a better result over time,” Baker says. “In fact, the smaller tree will often outgrow a larger transplant within about 5 to 7 years.”

That’s no reason to shy away from planting a tree that will grow to be very large at maturity, which could be a gift to your future self and others. Because it takes energy to transport and plant a tree, Baker explains that it can take decades for a newly-planted tree in a city to become carbon-neutral — which is all the more reason to get started and help a tree live as long as it can.