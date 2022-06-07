You’ve heard the saying, “Good fences make good neighbors.” You can take this wise advice a step further, should you desire: Attractive, one-of-a-kind fences make appreciative neighbors.

A well-designed fence can also serve the secondary purpose of making your landscaping more beautiful.

Years ago, you had to possess a creative DNA to take a fence beyond the basics, or pay an architect or designer to come up with a design for you. Today, thanks to the internet, you can easily find thousands of fence photos to get your inspiration. These tantalizing pieces of fence eye candy are made from all sorts of material in myriad designs.

Whether you’re building a fence to impress or keeping it simple, wood is usually the best material to use. It’s readily available for purchase and easier to work with than other types, and it’s often the most affordable option.

There are a few basic things you should consider before starting any fence project. First and foremost, check with your local town or city to see if there are restrictions when it comes to fencing. The community I last lived in had a 56-inch height limit for fences in order to preserve the open vistas and rural feel of the area.

Once you determine what you’re allowed to build, you need to figure out where. If you don’t know the exact location of your property lines, you may need to hire a surveyor to come out and re-establish your lot boundaries to ensure the new fence is built on your property.

If you have underground utilities in your area, call 811 two business days before you intend to start using a post-hole digger. The last thing you want to do is accidentally damage an electric line or fiber-optic cable, pierce a gas line or create a fountain by cutting into a water line.

If you’re building a fence that’s more solid than average, you may have to bury fence posts 3 or more feet into the ground. When wind blows against a fence, there can be hundreds, if not thousands, of pounds of force trying to knock it over. Deep-set posts are better able to resist that pressure.

Many home-improvement pros will tell you to surround your fence posts with concrete. That’s not necessary — in fact, concrete will cause you tremendous pain if you need to replace a fence post someday. Soil is strong enough on its own to support any sideways movement of a fence.

If you feel the need to add additional strength, you can surround key fence posts with a 5-inch-wide ring of crushed gravel. Once this compacts, it will be just like concrete and far easier to remove, should the need arise.

If you’re using wood, take whatever steps are necessary to cut and stain or paint each individual piece of wood on all sides and edges before you assemble the pieces. If you don’t, and you layer wood pieces on top of one another, water can seep in and cause paint to peel and wood to rot prematurely.

Tim Carter has worked as a home improvement professional for more than 30 years. To submit a question or to learn more, visit AsktheBuilder.com.