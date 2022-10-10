Q: We’re planning our new home. For the bathrooms, I would like wall-hung toilets. I know installing wall-hung toilets could stretch my bathroom budgets, but I like the look. Aside from the cool look, what advantages can I expect?

A: Wall-hung toilets have been around a long time. In the past, they were mostly found in commercial bathrooms, but with some new design changes, they’ve now become trendy for residential use.

Aside from looking cool, they do offer some nice practical advantages when installed in a home bathroom.

First, since they hang on the wall, many wall-hung toilets offer adjustable height of the bowl. This can give you a little extra custom comfort as long as you stay within your local codes.

Next, having a little open area under the bowl allows for some extra foot space. Many wall-hung toilet models offer concealed tanks inside the wall to open up even more bathroom space.

Finally, with smooth sides and extra access all around the bowl, a wall-hung toilet can be easily cleaned.

Bonus tip: Wall-hung toilets can also be a nice choice for special needs bathrooms, proving once more that an off-the-floor toilet is not such an off-the-wall idea.

Ed Del Grande is a master plumber, contractor and author. Send questions to eadelg@cs.com.