Many homeowners who worry they have mold growing on their concrete, bricks or basement walls might simply be looking at efflorescence. The fluffy white deposits are made of salt and are harmless, but they are often mistaken for mold.

I remember doing an experiment in high school chemistry class that demonstrated how and why efflorescence appears and how to get rid of it. In my adult life as a contractor, I mostly come into contact with the powdery substance thanks to the rock salt used on the roads in central New Hampshire during snowstorms and icy conditions.

When rock salt comes into contact with ice or snow, it dissolves and turns the frozen precipitation into brine, or salt water. The brine drips off your car when it’s parked in the garage and soaks into the concrete floor. With winter temperatures in the garage near freezing and no fresh air, the evaporation of the water in the concrete happens very slowly. And each time you drive back into the garage, it adds more brine into the concrete.

When spring’s warmer temperatures arrive, the brine starts to come to the surface of the concrete. The first signs of efflorescence will likely be along hairline cracks, where the brine entered the concrete with ease. Soon, there are patches of fluffy white crystals surrounding the parking area.

I can see why some might think these harmless salt deposits are a type of mold. Efflorescence does look strange, and it can appear in a short amount of time.

The best way to get rid of efflorescence is to brush the salt off the surface where it’s growing and then sweep or blow it away. In some instances, it can require using a stiff scrub brush. Never use a steel wire brush, which will harm masonry surfaces, including concrete.

Do not try to wash the deposits away with water. This will turn the salt back into brine and allow it to soak back into the concrete, and the whole process will start over again.

Salt deposits can and do happen in places that don’t get much snow and ice. Many soils and sand deposits contain the invisible salt that can create efflorescence. It may be an ingredient in concrete paving bricks, part of the sand used to make brick mortar or in the soil behind a retaining wall. In those cases, when water enters the surface, it dissolves the salt and creates brine in the masonry. Wind and warmth pull this liquid to the surface where the water in the brine evaporates, leaving the salt behind.

The same process causes the hard-water deposits you might see in your kitchen or bathroom. The salt is already dissolved in your drinking water. When this water gets on a dark countertop or the bright metal finish of a faucet, you can see the white salt in a few hours after the water droplets have evaporated.

You can often remove it by buffing the surface with an old towel. If the deposits are allowed to accumulate on a shower door, faucet or counter, however, you may need to use a paper towel saturated with white vinegar. Vinegar is a mild acid and can dissolve light amounts of hard-water deposits. Don’t rub the deposits with the paper towel. Simply drape the saturated towel over the area that has the deposits and let the vinegar work on its own for a few hours. Rinse with water and dry with a clean rag, and the deposits should be gone.

Don’t use vinegar on polished or burnished marble surfaces without first testing it with a small drop applied with a cotton swab. Wait a few hours, then check to make sure it didn’t cause any harm.

Tim Carter has worked as a home improvement professional for more than 30 years. To submit a question or to learn more, visit AsktheBuilder.com.