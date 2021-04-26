Q: I’m wondering about raised toilet seats and how they can help the elderly. Can you please address this?

A: There are a couple of options to explore for those looking to add convenience with a taller toilet.

Toilet seat risers are available that will elevate the height of your existing toilet. Some riser seats also have built-in grab bars to add security for older users.

If you have the budget for a more expensive option, you can remove your existing toilet and install a high-efficiency, comfort-height model. These taller toilets have a number of advantages, including:

• A raised toilet bowl that will still fit a standard toilet seat.

• Efficient flushing for saving water.

• Skirted sides for easier cleaning.

Ed Del Grande is a master plumber, contractor and author. Send questions to eadelg@cs.com.