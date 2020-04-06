Q: We need to replace our kitchen faucet and I was thinking about a new touchless type to keep things as hands-free as possible. Can a touchless faucet be installed on a standard kitchen sink, and can you give me more info about them?

A: In most cases, a touchless kitchen faucet can be installed on an existing kitchen sink. Plumbing-wise, they hook up similarly to a nonelectronic kitchen faucet.

The big difference is some type of power source is usually required to operate a touchless faucet. Some can be battery-operated, but the more advanced touchless faucets may need to plug into a dedicated, code-approved electrical outlet for undersink use.

Now, when I say “advanced,” I’m not only talking about faucets with a motion sensor. I’m saying some of the smart touchless faucets even have voice-activated options. Other features can include manual override if power is lost, water-use monitoring, multifunction spray heads and LED status lights.

Ed Del Grande is a master plumber, contractor and author. Send questions to eadelg@cs.com.