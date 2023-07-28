Shawn Bo-Abrams and Leon Eugene Abrams have been debating what color to paint the outside of their house in central Washington since they moved in more than a year ago. They’ve polled their friends and used the Facetune app (more commonly known for editing selfies) to see what different colors would look like.

“I’m manifesting white,” jokes Shawn Bo-Abrams, who’s documenting their remodel on Instagram.

The couple is used to working together. They even co-run a business, Natural Skin Science, and are starting a farm called the Bo-Abrams Estate, where they plan to offer skin care, home and animal care products. But they’re not alone in having some opposing visions. Becky Ducsik, owner and principal designer at The Phinery, a Seattle-based interior design firm, says that at least three-quarters of their clients have differing opinions.

“In our introductory calls, people will say, ‘I’m calling you because my husband I cannot agree, and it’s not good for our marriage, so we need someone to come in and tell us what we need to do,’” says Ducsik.

Disagreements about home design occur among all kinds of cohabitants, be they couples, roommates or relatives. Often, conflicts revolve around spending. But just as easily, tension can arise over seemingly minor issues. While writing this story, I heard from a wife exasperated by her husband’s insistence on building their bed frame from scratch, taking months to do so while they slept on a mattress on the floor. For my part, I often defer to my husband on furniture simply because he’s more proactive about it, but there is an ongoing debate about whether music equipment qualifies as décor. Letting issues simmer too long can lead to frustration or a stalemate. It can help to bring in an outside opinion, whether an interior designer or a trusted friend.

Lisa Marinkovich, who runs the lifestyle blog Gal Pal, says she and her husband negotiated countless decisions when remodeling their Bainbridge Island home a few years ago. She wanted a bathroom to have marble walls all the way up to the ceiling, but he was wary. Including someone else in the conversation helped her make her case, as did appealing to her husband’s penchant for functionality.

“It took a lot of convincing and working with the person that was doing the tiling to explain that this is something they often do, and that there are some benefits, like protecting the walls,” she says. “Bringing in a carpenter or a specialist to offer their view takes you out of a conversation, so it’s not just you versus your partner.”

Other times, the choice comes down to who feels more strongly about something. For example, Marinkovich’s husband really wanted to build a circular patio in their yard.

“I wasn’t sure about it at first: how much space it would take in the yard, the cost and whether we’d be able to find someone to actually create it,” she says. “He just was very passionate about it. And I thought, you know what, you win this one.”

In the end, they were both happy with their house.

One challenge is that home design can bring up emotional issues, says Meghan Price, interior designer and creative director at Seattle firm Maple & Plum.

“Sometimes, the argument about color or fabric is really about something deeper … somebody feels like they’re not being heard,” Price says. “Sometimes it comes down to money and feeling uncomfortable with spending.”

As common as financial discord is, the best solution might be idiosyncratic. When content creator Alia Zaita spotted a replica Eames chair online, she instantly wanted it for her apartment on Capitol Hill. Her husband, photographer Yoni Ekoto, wasn’t so sure.

“He was like, ‘The chair’s really nice, but to me, it just doesn’t make sense to spend $450 on a chair,’” says Zaita. “That’s totally fair, but I really wanted it.”

Though the couple is married, they continue to keep much of their money in separate bank accounts, negotiating how to divide expenses on a case-by-case basis. Since Zaita wanted the chair more, she decided to pay for the majority of it, while Ekoto kicked in about a quarter of the cost. She also currently earns a higher income between them, and as such, feels it’s fair to pay more in some cases, especially if she’s the one driving the decision.

When a couple’s aesthetics are truly not compatible, Ducsik steers them toward more basic furniture that doesn’t make a statement one way or the other, rather than attempting to combine styles that just don’t match.

“Meeting in the middle with the foundational pieces is recommended,” she says.

Smaller accent pieces, like an end table or lamp, can be an opportunity to indulge a bolder preference, since those won’t dominate the look of the room. Alternatively, Ducsik finds a way to satisfy both people’s desires in a way that differs from what either originally envisioned. One client of hers wanted colorful wallpaper, but their partner did not, so they compromised with colorful throw pillows. If there’s a room that a given person spends more time in — such as an office or a den — that might be a place for someone to kick up their personal style.

One potential problem with leaving disagreements unresolved is that you’ll simply make no headway. In these cases, a looming deadline, such as a planned party or visiting guests, could provide the needed pressure to move forward. My husband and I took nearly a year to hang anything on our bedroom walls, waffling between his many concert posters and my hodgepodge of photos. When I learned our home was going to be photographed for a story I was writing, we took a spontaneous trip to Goodwill and chose five different pieces for a gallery wall in less than an hour. It reminded me of the wise expression: “Don’t let perfect be the enemy of good.”

I asked Shawn Bo-Abrams if anything will force them to make a decision on their house’s paint color.

“I cannot go through another holiday season with this terrible tan color,” he says. “I’ve got to get this done before the temps drop again.”

Tips for navigating design disagreements: