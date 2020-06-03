It’s been a rocky road for Sylvester Stallone in the California resort town of La Quinta, but the movie star is trying to knock out a home sale once more. His desert digs just hit the market for $3.35 million, $849,000 less than his asking price five years ago.

The Oscar-nominated actor appears destined to take a loss on the property; records show he picked it up a decade ago for $4.5 million.

The stylish villa sits in Madison Club, an exclusive golf course community with a star-studded list of past and present residents including Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West, Kylie Jenner, Tom Brady, Phil Knight and Jerry West.

Built in 2008, the two-story abode clocks in at nearly 5,000 square feet, with four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. Past a stucco exterior topped with clay tile, a double-door entry leads to living spaces with coved ceilings, arched entryways and floors of hardwood and tile.

Highlights include a wine room, a two-story living room under dramatic wood beams and a dining room that opens to a terrace in the back. It’s one of multiple terraces that overlook the landscaped grounds. Out back, palm trees line a fountain-fed pool and spa, and a patio with a fire pit descends to a grassy lawn and stream.

An actor, director and screenwriter, Stallone is best known for his role in the “Rocky” film franchise — which landed him two Academy Award nominations — as well as the “Rambo” and “The Expendables” franchises. More recently, the 73-year-old reprised his Rocky Balboa character for “Creed” and “Creed II.”