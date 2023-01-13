Wendy Yeh put four items on her to-do list: Cull the kids’ toys, edit the kids’ overflowing book collection, go through a few drawers and — drum roll — the garage.

In preparation for the Lunar New Year, Yeh set aside a week to dig through the areas in her house that typically get overlooked.

“This is super ambitious. If I got to the garage that would be really great. I don’t think I’ll get to it, but it’s on the list,” Yeh says, laughing.

Lunar New Year is the most important holiday of the year in China, and it’s celebrated across many Asian countries like Taiwan, Vietnam and Singapore. In 2023, the Year of the Rabbit begins on January 22. It’s a time of getting together with family for food and fun.

Before the festivities kick off, however, you’re supposed to deep clean the house first. The idea is that you don’t want to carry the old stuff into the new year. Traditionally, the day set aside for cleaning falls on the 24th day of December. It’s evolved into an end-of-the-year cleaning.

This “sweeping away the dust” day originates from a ritual performed for ridding the home of disease and bad luck, says Chan Lü, an associate professor in the University of Washington’s Department of Asian Languages and Literature and the coordinator of UW’s Chinese program. The sweeping tradition was recorded as early as 241 B.C., in a book known as Master Lü’s “Spring and Autumn Annals.”

It’s also a linguistic pun: the Mandarin word for “dust,” chén, is a homonym for the word “old.”

“If you get rid of the dust, you get rid of the old things you don’t want before the new year comes,” Lü says. “Everything has a metaphorical meaning here.”

The celebration, which runs for 15 days, is jampacked with rules and rituals, all designed for maximum good luck and fortune. Red is considered an auspicious color. People gather for major feasting and kids receive red envelopes (hóng bāo) stuffed with cash. Taboos on the first day of the holiday include cutting your hair, leaving debts unpaid and any kind of cleaning — you don’t want to sweep away any of that good luck!

As a kid in Taiwan, Yeh remembers a very festive time with parades, firecrackers and hóng bāo. It’s a national holiday in Taiwan, and everyone has a week of school or work off at the very minimum.

Yeh’s family emigrated to Mercer Island, and now she lives in the Bay Area. Lunar New Year prep gets watered down simply because it isn’t an official holiday in the United States. Between work — she’s an infectious diseases physician — and four kids, she has a lot on her plate.

“There’s the ideal, and then there’s the actual,” Yeh says. “I would like to have my house in good order. In actuality, that doesn’t happen as much as I like.”

Yeh uses downtime between Christmas and New Year’s to go through the kids’ toys, books and clothes. Out with the old, ready for the new. Her children range in age from almost 7 to 17, and you better believe there is stuff she’s ready to purge after a decade.

“It’s nice to go through the clothes. Normally I’m so busy they just get jammed into the closet,” Yeh says. “This is my once-a-year cull.”

“That garage, though, I think is unlikely.”

Lü grew up in China and remembers her parents always doing a thorough cleaning before the new year. The traditions have relaxed over time, however, and now many people hire cleaners.

“I think nowadays, modern families don’t perform religiously what their ancestors did,” Lü says. “Just what’s convenient.”

Cynthia Yu echoed that sentiment. The Lunar New Year’s deep clean and declutter is a tradition that belongs with an older generation. “Everybody’s daily life is pretty clean,” says Yu, who emigrated from China a decade ago. “Before it was like that; nowadays, it’s not so bad.”

In Dalian, a city in northeastern China where Yu grew up, everyone lives in big apartment buildings. Cleaning the windows was no easy task. Yu remembers seeing people sitting on the window frames to clean the exteriors. These days, people use a tool designed for cleaning both sides of the glass, no high altitude aerobics necessary.

Yu now lives in Maple Valley and is teaching her boys, 6 and 8, the cultural significance of the holiday. There’s a children’s song in Mandarin that was popular when Yu was little. It lays out the tasks for the days leading up to Lunar New Year, beginning with the 8th of December. And you guessed it, cleaning is part of the song.

“Twenty-three, eat sticky candy. Twenty-four, sweep the house. Twenty-five, make tofu. Twenty-six, stew the meat. Twenty-seven, slaughter the chicken. Twenty-eight, let the dough rise. Twenty-nine, steam the buns. Thirty, make dumplings.”

“The song is basically the whole new year,” Yu says. “They get ready. Everything is mentioned. It’s a very old tradition.”

Fei Li moved to the U.S. when she was 6, and her two working parents, both Chinese immigrants, didn’t make a fuss over any holidays.

“My parents had the immigrant mentality: ‘We’re here. We’re trying to make things work the best we can.’ Holidays were never prioritized,” Li says. “Which is why I’m trying to be more intentional about celebrating holidays.”

Now as a new mom in Seattle, Li is getting ready to embrace all the traditions with her 7-month-old baby, Claire Hara-Li. The Year of the Rabbit will be Claire’s first New Year’s.

“This is the first year that we’re actually preparing for New Year’s,” Li says. “Prior to having a baby, I just felt it wasn’t as important. Now we have a baby, we want to establish traditions.”

To prep the house, Li plans to hang paper cut decorations on the windows and door, and maybe get some lanterns. One tradition she remembers from her cousins in southern China is decorating with plum blossoms, so Li wants to make sure she has flowers blooming in her home too.

As a kid living in the suburbs of Philadelphia, Li remembers being mocked for bringing dumplings instead of PB&J for lunch. She was embarrassed to be Chinese, and she wants something different for her daughter.

“I feel like having those traditions as a kid is so important, and I want that for Claire,” Li says. “I want her to feel proud of being Chinese.”