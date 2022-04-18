Q: We’re building a new home and I’d like a vessel-type bathroom sink. This bathroom is for our children and will get heavy-duty use. Are cast-iron vessel sinks available, and aside from strength, what other benefits do they sinks offer? — Tiffany, Tennessee

A: I’ll be happy to give you some ironclad information on cast-iron sinks. Vessel-type sinks are available in cast iron and aside from their construction from strong material, cast-iron sinks do offer additional benefits.

First, these sinks are available in numerous color choices. Aside from traditional colors like white, biscuit and gray, newer cast-iron sink colors can include indigo blue, black plum and caviar.

Next, cast-iron sinks are designed in different shapes and sizes to blend in with just about any kitchen or bathroom.

Finally, and this may be a surprise, cast iron can be considered a green material. A large percentage of cast-iron sinks are made with recycled materials. So as with most vessel-type sinks, with cast iron, what goes around comes around.

Ed Del Grande is a master plumber, contractor and author. Send questions to eadelg@cs.com.