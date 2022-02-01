Q: We are building a deck and need to move two lilac bushes. They are not very large yet — one is maybe 4 feet tall and the other one is smaller.

Some online articles say move them when they’re dormant in winter, some say to move them right after they bloom. When is the best time to move them and what is the best way to do it so they don’t die?

A: It’s possible to transplant an established lilac either after it blooms in the spring or while it is leafless and dormant. But a leafless dormant plant is more likely to thrive after the move because new roots will have a chance to grow before spring’s heat hits.

Unfortunately, the soil is currently saturated due to the recent, overly generous rainfall. Right now, the soil is in the worst possible condition for planting or transplanting anything. So you’ll need to delay transplanting the lilacs until the soil is easily worked.

How to determine when it’s best to work the soil: Firmly squeeze a handful of soil, then, after you release your grip, gently nudge the soil clump with your fingertip. If the soil has the correct moisture content, the clump will develop one or more rupture lines and may begin to break apart.

After the lilacs are moved to a sunny site that receives at least six hours of sunlight each day, do the following:

• Use wood chips to mulch the soil surface, starting 6 inches from the trunk and extending outward just beyond the dripline, the imaginary line on the ground just below the branch tips.

• Irrigate the root zone as needed, gradually increasing the frequency and amount as temperatures rise.

• Protect the lilacs from wind and hot, direct sunlight until the roots become established. (This is critical through the first year or two, and especially during any unusual heat spells.)

• Realize that after the lilacs are established, they will still need to be irrigated periodically — perhaps once a month — during the dry summer months.

— Jean Natter, OSU Extension master gardener diagnostician

Will cutting back red hot pokers stop them from regrowing?

Q: I’m digging out old kniphofia and the roots seem to go too deep for me to handle. If I cut them off a foot below the surface, will they come back to haunt me? I want to plant blueberries in the bed.

A: These plants’ underground perennial structures are bulbs from which the roots grow. Once the bulb and foliage are removed, the remaining roots will have no source of nutrients (from photosynthesis), so you should have no problems.

— Kris LaMar, OSU Extension master gardener

Purple shamrock just needs a rest

Q: My purple shamrock has recently developed brownish-yellow spots on top and bottom of the leaves. It is only 1 year old.

A: Do not worry. I believe your shamrock just needs a rest. They grow from small bulbs and need to go dormant to regenerate.

The University of Wisconsin-Madison Horticulture Extension explains the process: “When the leaves start to die back, stop watering and allow the leaves to dry out and turn brown. Remove the dead leaves and place the container in a cool, dark spot for 2-3 months (except the purple-leaf types, which only require about a month’s dormancy).”

Read more about shamrock care at bit.ly/3AFxACe.

— Cristi Jones, OSU Extension master gardener

