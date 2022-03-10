When my grandfather retired from his career as a baker in Cincinnati, he decided to build an apartment building just down the street from his former workplace. He named it Valley View for its commanding view of the Mill Creek Valley.

Family albums feature photos of him standing next to stone walls, arches and even a stone fountain he built by hand in the apartment building’s gardens. How he managed to build such structures is a bit of a mystery to me, given that, back then, there were no instructional YouTube videos or home improvement shows on cable TV.

Nonetheless, my grandfather built walls, arches and other stone structures using the fossiliferous limestone that is abundant in Cincinnati. Limestone is an excellent material to use when building walls or building facades. It’s extremely durable. But almost all stone is suitable as a building material for outdoor structures, given that it has likely endured thousands of years of exposure before it was quarried or picked from a road cut or stream.

When you build with stone outdoors, it’s wise to install a sturdy foundation or footing. If you live in a climate where soil freezes, install the bottom of this footing below the local frost level. The footing helps distribute the weight of the structure you’re building onto the soil below. I prefer poured concrete footings that are at least 8 inches thick with 5/8-inch-diameter steel bars placed every 2 feet on center to ensure that the footing won’t break or bend. The footing should be at least 2 feet wider than the wall or arch you plan to build.

If you’re building a retaining wall that’s 4 feet high or shorter, you’ll rarely encounter trouble. The issue with retaining walls is that the higher the wall, the greater the pressure exerted — the tipping force — by the earth behind it. Call a structural engineer for design assistance with any wall over 6 feet tall.

Laying stone can be challenging, which is why I recommend that you build a small test structure first for practice. Make sure the stone is clean and dust-free so the Portland cement-based mortar will adhere successfully. Most stone is slightly tougher to work with than brick. Brick has suction. That is, brick absorbs the mortar’s water content quickly. This allows the mortar to stiffen within minutes of bricklaying. With stone, you often have to make a drier mortar mix. I suspect that when my grandfather worked with limestone, his mortar mix resembled mashed potatoes rather than applesauce.

For a strong mortar, I recommend using one part Portland cement, three parts medium or coarse sand and one half-part hydrated lime. The hydrated lime will make the mortar sticky and will enhance the mortar’s strength over time. All three ingredients are inexpensive.

If you have time and want extra adhesion between the mortar mix and stone, coat the top of each stone with cement paint just before applying the mortar mix. Cement paint is a mixture of Portland cement and clear water blended to the consistency of latex paint.

Once you’re familiar with how to build a stone wall, it’s easy to progress to building stone arches. You’ll need to build a form for the arch that will span the width of the opening or entry above which your arch will rest. Fortunately, the internet is full of videos and photographs of arch forms you can build using plywood or oriented strand board.

The walls supporting an arch must be substantial, since gravity’s pull on the arch forces it to press the walls below it out and apart, horizontally. For an idea of proportion between an arch and the walls beneath it, check out the limestone archway that graces the entrance to Avon Fields Golf Course in Cincinnati, pictured with this column. The arched opening is about 3 feet wide, and the walls on either side of this opening are slightly wider than 3 feet as well. This stone arch has been in place for almost a century, and it still looks magnificent.

Before you start your project, I urge you to study local examples or online photographs of stone walls and arches to get an idea of what’s possible. Pay attention to how masons cut and fit the stones in arches, and keep gravity and proportion top of mind.

Tim Carter has worked as a home improvement professional for more than 30 years. To submit a question or to learn more, visit AsktheBuilder.com.