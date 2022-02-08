Here’s a confession from a longtime composter: Putting food waste in a separate kitchen receptacle actually feels good because it’s such an easy way to improve the world.

Organic materials such as kitchen scraps and yard trimmings make up about 50% of “trash” in landfills, according to California’s Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery group, creating global-warming methane gas.

But all those organic materials in our landfills could actually be an asset when converted to compost, that miracle soil amendment that rebuilds depleted soils and nourishes plants. All we have to do is scrape our plates into a compost bucket instead of the trash bin.

“Nearly 40% to 50% of the trash we collect curbside is compostable,” said Michael Martinez, founder of L.A. Compost in California. “We need to stop seeing food ‘waste’ as trash and redefine our vocabulary to see it as a resource, something that needs to be transformed and reinvested back into the soil.”

If you have a yard, you can start a compost pile. Send items you don’t want to include, like bones or moldy cheese, to professional waste treaters and use the rest of your household food waste to create excellent — and free — soil amendments for your garden. No yard? No problem. Consider a small-space option like bokashi (a Japanese composting method that uses inoculated bran to ferment kitchen waste) or worm composting, or connect with a co-op that will do it for you.

What you need

Closable containers: A countertop container makes collecting food waste easier. Compost pails are available for $25 to $50, and many are handsome enough to leave out near a sink or garbage can. The container should have a tight-fitting lid to stop odors and deter pests, and be big enough to hold a few days’ worth of scraps.

A garden fork: This tool is very handy for turning compost piles, a vital step to keep the ingredients aerated and pests at bay. (A shovel will work in a pinch.)

High-nitrogen “green” materials: Often, but not always, the color green, these materials help kick-start a compost pile’s decomposition. Soil scientist and L.A. Compost adviser Lynn Fang recommends having a good supply of these materials on hand to help the microbes do their work in breaking down the scraps. These materials include grass clippings (well mixed with other materials so they don’t compact), coffee grounds, brewery waste (the leftover grains from making beer) and aged manure (left out in the sun at least three weeks) from cows, horses and chickens not treated with steroids, antibiotics or other chemicals.

Wood chips: “Brown” ingredients, such as untreated wood, are useful for absorbing odors, keeping the pile aerated and covering newly added food waste, said Fang. You can request free loads of wood chips from local tree trimmers or sign up for a free delivery on chipdrop.com. (Note: One delivery can include up to 20 yards of wood chips, an amount that can easily cover a driveway, so talk to neighbors and friends about sharing. The site also has a way for you to network with others who either want chips or have some to share.)

Space: Think about where you’ll set up your compost bin, tumbler or pile before investing in or building the container. Also, a shady area is better.

Compost thermometer: While not absolutely necessary, compost thermometers are helpful for keeping track of your compost’s internal temperature (which is a must if you’re trying your hand at hot composting).

Creating a compost pile

Compost requires four main ingredients: water, oxygen, nitrogen — from “green” items such as fruit and vegetable trimmings, grass clippings, tea leaves and egg shells — and carbon — from “brown” items such as dead leaves, shredded newspaper and sawdust (from untreated wood).

A compost pile should be damp, like a squeezed-out sponge, but not dripping, and the more often you turn it and give it oxygen, the faster the microbes can break the materials down to an earthy-smelling, chocolate-brown amendment for your soil. You don’t have to turn it at all, but if you don’t it will take much longer for all the materials to break down.

The instructions below are for casual composters, who won’t be using meat, dairy or cooked foods. Those items can be composted in hot piles, says Fang, but they require more effort and diligence.

Here are Fang’s recommendations for starting a basic compost pile by layering in multiple ingredients:

1. Start with a 3- to 6-inch layer of untreated wood chips or small broken branches at the bottom of a bin. This will help absorb odors and provide air circulation.

2. Add a 3-inch layer of green (nitrogen) items, such as vegetable trimmings and eggshells.

3. Add a 1-inch layer of a high-nitrogen activator such as manure, brew waste or coffee grounds. If you use grass clippings, make sure to mix them in with other items so they don’t compact.

4. Add a 3-inch layer of brown or carbon ingredients, such as wood chips, shredded newspaper or cardboard, straw or hay, pine needles or dry leaves (well mixed with other ingredients so they don’t mat).

5. Water those layers well so the pile is thoroughly wet, and if you have enough ingredients, repeat the same layering process, watering again to ensure all the ingredients get wet.

6. Turn the pile monthly by forking ingredients from the bottom of the pile to the top. When you add food scraps, cover them with wood chips or anther brown material to absorb odors and deter pests, but try to keep an even balance of greens and browns and make sure the pile stays moist.

If the pile gets too dry, decomposition slows and it’s more likely to attract ants and other pests. Add more greens and water, and turn. If the pile starts smelling or gets too wet, add more brown carbon material and mix it well.

7. Once you fill a bin, let it “cook” for a few months (turning it monthly will speed the process) and start a second bin or pile nearby so you always have a place to add your food waste.

Using compost

If you turn it monthly, compost can be ready in three to six months. Finished compost has a pleasant earthy smell and a dark brown color like coffee grounds. You shouldn’t be able to recognize the ingredients; if you find big chunks, put them in the new pile to further break down.

Use your compost as a soil amendment, mixing it into your garden beds or containers. Or spread it a few inches thick under plants as a kind of fertilizing mulch that will feed their roots as it breaks down while cooling and enriching the soil. L.A. Compost suggests a half-inch side dressing of compost for heavy-feeding vegetables such as tomatoes. Lawns can also benefit from a thin (half-inch) layer of compost raked over the top.

Compost also can be added to water (L.A. Compost recommends about 2 to 4 cups of loose compost to 5 gallons of water) and left to “brew” for 24 to 48 hours. The resulting “tea” can be used to fertilize plants as they’re being watered. It also can be used a foliar spray to feed plants through their leaves.

12 things you can safely add to any compost pile

From the kitchen:

• Fruit scraps (apple cores, orange and banana peels, melon rinds, strawberry tops, etc.)

• Vegetable trimmings (avocado skins, pepper cores and stems, Brussels sprouts trimmings, eggplant peels, etc.)

• Tea bags (no nylon bags)

• Coffee grounds and filters

• Eggshells (but just the shells)

From the yard and garden:

• Leaves and pine needles (mixed with other ingredients to avoid matting)

• Old potting soil

• Grass clippings (mixed with other ingredients so they don’t turn into a compacted mat. Grass clippings also are a great natural fertilizer if left on the lawn.)

• Shredded newspaper, paper and cardboard (except for slick or glossy papers)

• Wood chips, sawdust and ash (from untreated wood only, such as cut trees)

• Houseplants, flowers and outside plant trimmings chipped or cut into 2- to 3-inch pieces

• Aged (left in the sun for about three weeks) manure and bedding from cows, horses, goats and chickens. Always inquire about the food and medication the animals receive before you use their manure to keep things like steroids and antibiotics out of your compost. Rabbit manure has lower nitrogen but can also be used.

12 things to avoid in your home composting pile

Never add:

• Plastic anything — including “compostable” plastics

• Poop from meat-eating animals like dogs and cats (this includes kitty litter)

• Fresh manure from animals such as racehorses treated with steroids, antibiotics or other medications

• Magazines or other glossy paper products

• Hygiene products (think soiled diapers and wipes)

• Charcoal barbecue ashes

Add to ‘hot’ compost only:

(Hot composting needs the compost pile to reach an internal temperature of 130 to 150 degrees to kill the pathogens that meat, dairy and diseased plants produce.)

• Diseased or moldy plant trimmings and weeds with seeds

• Food-soiled paper (including broken-up pizza boxes)

• Cheese and other dairy products

• Meat (including fish) and bones

• Cooked foods like grains or pastas

• Cooking oils/grease