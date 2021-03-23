Bright, beautiful tabletops can bring a sunny smile to your face. Here are a few easy additions to create a festive Easter table or just freshen up your look to start spring off right foo.

Festive figurines

We love statues and figurines on a tabletop. From bunnies in all sizes to Easter eggs and colorful ceramic birdies, there is no limit to the fun you can have with figurines. We like to pair various sizes in the middle of a table to create a beautiful and easy-to-arrange centerpiece that can last through Easter.

Another way to pump up volume and interest is by adding a little flair to a statue. We love to use faux florals, ribbons and Easter eggs tied in a bouquet bundle around our bunnies for extra “oomph.” A dramatically oversized piece creates visual impact, or you can scale down the components to create a more conversation-friendly centerpiece.

Color pop

What better way to add energy to your dining room than with a burst of color? If one color is good, then a rainbow of colors is great, right? We aren’t afraid to mix and match hues, and you shouldn’t be either. Punchy greens, vibrant oranges and pretty plums come together to create a harmonious display that’s just the right amount of busy. This type of festive floral display proves a well-balanced table doesn’t have to be a boring one.

Complementary creation

Blue and orange is one of our favorite pairings. We love classic blue and white year-round, and a splash of orange is a great way to incorporate a springy hue into the mix. We love to mix different complementary patterns and colors together to create an interesting and dynamic tablescape. Small decorative plates are a fantastic addition to formal dishes if you want to make a dressy table more approachable for day-to-day use or a more casual event.

Katie Laughridge is president of Nell Hill’s, a home decor store in Kansas City, Missouri.