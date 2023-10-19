There was once a time when a dining table centerpiece was traditional and fussy. These days, the trend is toward the more relaxed and what can function and appeal for everyday meals and entertaining.

Looking for centerpiece ideas? Here are some top tips.

Dos

Do look for interesting bowls and vessels to display your décor.

Do look to create a grouping or vignette. A set of three items often works well.

Do transition your décor. Experiment with rotating your décor depending on the season or occasion.

Do consider reflective elements such as a mirrored element as a tray.

Try using real or dried fruits as décor elements. They not only add color, they’re relatively inexpensive.

Don’ts