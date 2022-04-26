It seems like every week I get at least one email or a question on my livestream sessions about inflation as it relates to the cost of home services and materials. I’m by no means an economist, but I’ve seen enough full moons to know that inflation is raging — and it may get worse before it gets better.

I do the grocery shopping in my household, and I’d estimate our food prices are up by least 35%. Gasoline is up 85% where I live. And building material prices are going up faster than a bottle rocket on the Fourth of July. But there is one area I’ve found where you can actually save money.

Years ago, I built a large 16-by-24-foot two-story shed that could be converted into a small house if I wanted to. Currently, it’s full of all sorts of accumulated stuff from 50 years of family life. Before I built the shed, much of this was in an off-site storage facility with a sky-high monthly rent.

Recently, while picking up bags of birdseed at a local agriculture supply store, I saw in the parking lot quite a few preassembled sheds ready to be delivered to homes. You may have seen these sheds at your local big box store, too. They come in a multitude of designs.

I’ve inspected these sheds, and the construction quality is minimal, in my opinion. And the prices took my breath away: A plain-vanilla shed cost $7,783, and one with a little more pizazz was $8,763. Both measured 10-by-20 feet. Prices vary from region to region, so the same sheds might cost even more near you.

For comparison purposes, I decided to find out what off-site storage costs in my town. The current price is $193 per month for a 10-by-20-foot storage space. That’s $2,316 per year — and I’ll bet that next year the price will jump 10%, if not more.

Wouldn’t it make more sense to build a 10-by-20-foot shed for the equivalent of what you’d spend on two years of rent for a storage unit, especially considering a well-build one should last for 40 years?

I have several tutorial videos available on my website (askthebuilder.com/wood-sheds) that will walk you through the steps of building your own wooden shed. Before you begin, you’ll need to determine the right size. People tend to build a shed that’s too small, so don’t be afraid to go big. Just be sure to check your city or town’s zoning regulations first to learn what size you’re allowed to build. These regulations can vary widely.

It’s easy to determine the size that’s right for you. Here’s how: Take all the things you plan to put in the shed and place them on your lawn just as you plan to store them in the shed. You can use empty cardboard boxes to simulate items that you don’t want to move.

Once you place the items on the lawn, surround them with string to make the outline of the shed. Try to create a shed size that’s a multiple of 2 feet in both height and width. This will minimize material waste.

The final step before you begin is to create a complete material list, then price it out as soon as possible. Inflation is causing prices to go up by the day, so the sooner you buy what you’ll need the better.

Tim Carter has worked as a home improvement professional for more than 30 years. To submit a question or to learn more, visit AsktheBuilder.com.