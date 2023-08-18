While emptying closets and the garage during a spring cleaning or when prepping for a summer garage sale, you’ve probably encountered items that you’re unsure about. Can you toss batteries in the garbage? How about that freezer that stopped working last year? Or the cans of leftover kitchen paint — purchased three paint jobs ago?

The Environmental Protection Agency defines household hazardous waste as a product that can catch fire, react or explode under certain circumstances. These items may also be corrosive or toxic.

“We advise people to look at product labels. If they see the words caution, warning, danger or poison on the label, then the product is likely hazardous,” says Thanh Truong, who works in communications with the Hazardous Waste Management Program in King County. If you see those words, check Hazardous Waste Management Program’s searchable website to confirm you can drop off a product at a collection site.

The program — which kept 3,231,240 pounds of hazardous waste out of the environment and waste streams in 2021 — operates a hotline to answer customer questions six days a week. The number is 206-296-4692.

Truong says the topics residents most often call about have to do with disposing of batteries, paint, fluorescent lightbulbs, pesticides, fuels and automotive oils — none of which can go in your city’s waste bins, by the way.

There are other items on the no-no list that may come as a surprise, Truong says. Those include cold packs, hand sanitizer, nail polish and antibacterial products.

“These items contain ingredients that are toxic, corrosive, flammable or reactive,” she explains. “They are considered ‘hazardous’ because they can harm the environment and people if stored, used or disposed of without proper care.”

It’s important to keep hazardous materials out of the trash, as well as sinks and storm drains, she says. “These products can pollute waterways, harm habitats and impact environmental and human health if they get into our waste streams.”

Here are a few way ways to safely dispose of the dangerous products you may have around your home.

Transfer stations

Seattle’s two transfer stations, or city dumps, accept many items that are too unsafe or oversized to toss in the trash (think appliances, or needles and lancets). Transfer stations accept some hazardous materials for recycling, including vehicle batteries. But for the many items that are not accepted, there are other options.

Hazardous waste drop-offs

King County’s Hazardous Waste Management program operates four year-round collection sites, located in North Seattle, South Seattle, Factoria and Auburn. Each maintains different hours — Auburn is open on Saturdays and Sundays, the Seattle sites are open three days a week, and Factoria is open every day but Monday. Utility surcharges fund services, so you won’t pay disposal fees.

The program maintains a list of hazardous products with more details and nuance for the dozens of items accepted at the sites. For example, empty aerosol cans can go into your home garbage. But hazardous waste collection sites accept still-full aerosol containers.

Examples of hazardous items accepted include:

Cleaners. All-purpose cleaners, bleach, drain cleaner, furniture polish.

Health and beauty. Cold packs, antibacterial products, hair dye, rubbing alcohol, nail polish, hand sanitizer.

Auto. Car batteries, motor oil, oil filters, gasoline.

Home and garden. Weed killer, solvents, mothballs, swimming pool chemicals, paint thinner and stripper, herbicides, fluorescent light tubes.

The collection sites set limits, but they’re generous. For example, there’s a maximum of 25 gallons combined of gasoline, motor oil and antifreeze accepted per day. You can bring up to 10 fluorescent tubes or bulbs per vehicle, and 50 pounds maximum for all batteries, which should be sorted by type and taped or bagged.

And there may be special rules, depending on the product type. For example, the program will accept residential-grade pesticides but no professional-grade pesticides or herbicides. Other unusual, unlabeled, or unknown wastes must be pre-approved by email by sending the chemical names, concentrations, and volumes to haz.waste@kingcounty.gov.

On your way to the disposal facility, ensure you follow safety instructions, secure products (so they don’t tip or leak) and avoid mixing materials which can be dangerous.

Recycling events

Recycling events can take hazardous, awkwardly shaped and unusual items off your hands. Cities typically co-host events with organizations like the Hazardous Waste Management Program or the state Department of Ecology.

The day-long events accept various items depending on the location, including tires, batteries, Styrofoam, mattresses, sinks and toilets. Some items may require a fee.

Paint, electronics, fireworks and more

Collection facilities don’t accept everything. Certain waste-disposal requirements exist for some items that require special handling, including latex and water-based paints. Here’s more on those:

Electronics. Best Buy and Staples stores typically take keyboards, printers, cellphones and toner cartridges. Other objects, including TVs, computers, laptops, tablets, monitors and peripherals, must be recycled in King County through the E-Cycle Washington program run by the Department of Ecology. Damaged electronics can present a particular challenge — call 1-800-RECYCLE to learn more.

Paint. Established in April 2021, PaintCare sites accept interior and exterior paint at more than two dozen sites in the Seattle area, in addition to stains, sealers, primers and clear coatings, such as varnish. Call ahead (855-PAINT09) to confirm how much paint you can drop off and to ensure the site accepts the paint type you want to recycle. These sites don’t accept spray paint or leaking, empty and unlabeled containers.

Medications. Don’t put medicine in the trash, mixed recycling or down the toilet. The Med-Project accepts most prescription and over-the-counter medications (except illegal drugs, herbal remedies, vitamins and supplements) free of charge at drop boxes and mail-back package pickup sites across Washington state.

Lightbulbs. The LightRecycle program’s network of Washington sites collects and recycles mercury-containing lights, such as compact fluorescent lights (CFLs) and fluorescent tubes. “We typically tell our customers to look for shape to identify fluorescent bulbs,” says Truong, of the Hazardous Waste Management Program. Spiral lightbulbs and light tubes that are straight and u-shaped are likely fluorescent, as are bulbs with the letter F on the code printed on the bulb/tube. You can recycle up to 10 mercury-containing lights — even broken ones, bagged — per day for free.

Other items requiring extra steps:

• Contact your local, non-emergency police department for guidance on how and where to dispose of ammunition and fireworks.

• Recycle major appliances at a King County recycling event.

• Contaminated soil should be taken to the vendor Republic Services, while the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency guides proper asbestos disposal.

Lastly, what if you’re looking to dispose of a very small amount of waste? According to Julie Mitchell, collections program manager for the Hazardous Waste Management Program, the answer is nuanced.

“All amounts of hazardous waste should be properly managed,” she says. “Small amounts should be brought to a hazardous waste collection site. But, residual amounts that would be in or associated with an empty container can go in the garbage.”