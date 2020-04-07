For weeks, working from a home is going to the norm for many Americans. Adding these gadgets to your home office can help maximize your productivity.

Samson Satellite Microphone

Technology makes it easy to join audio conferencing, but when your audio quality isn’t great, efficiency and collaboration will go down the tube.

With the Samson Satellite Broadcast Microphone ($100 at samsontech.com) you get a lot of features, but the main two are the quality and its plug-and-play operation. It plugs directly into a Mac, PC, iPhone or iPad for conference calls, podcasting, gaming, VoIP, voiceover work and recording music.

The Satellite (8.6-by-4.3-by-1.7-inches) sits on a desktop and is portable with folding legs. Inside are two premium 16-millimeter condenser capsules for capturing audio, while an internal shock-mount isolates the capsules from the body of the microphone to minimize outside noise such as sounds caused by vibrations and table rumble.

Features include 24-bit/96kHz resolution and a flat frequency response of 20Hz–20kHz, zero-latency and a heavy-gauge steel mesh grille and an aluminum body. A monitor switch lets direct monitoring to be turned off, while you can still hear the audio back from your computer.

Satechi Compact Backlit Bluetooth Keyboard

Satechi’s full, extended Compact Backlit Bluetooth Keyboard ($80 atsatechi.net) not only connects to your computer but will also connect two additional Bluetooth devices (computers, tablets, smartphones, etc.) simultaneously.

Advertising

The keyboard features a full numeric keypad and MacOS shortcuts, and the illuminated, backlit keys have 10 levels of brightness to easily adjust to changing light environments.

With Bluetooth 5.0, the keyboard connects to your device seamlessly and allows you to connect two more. This way you can have your computer, iPad and iPhone all connected at the same time, and the keyboard lets you toggle between devices.

It charges via USB-C for about 600 hours of use (depending on the backlit level used), measures 14.5-by-4.7-by-0.4-inches and has a space-gray finish with black keys.

Twelve South Curve laptop stand

Twelve South’s Curve aluminum, one-piece laptop stand ($50 at twelvesouth.com) elevates your laptop to a healthier, more comfortable ergonomic height for viewing the screen.

The stand is a perfect place to park your laptop when using it with a keyboard or Wacom tablet, or connecting it to an external monitor so you can place them side by side for a dual-screen setup. Non-slip silicone grips are on the bottom and arms so everything stays in place.

When using the Curve, it elevates your laptop an ergonomic-standard 6.5-inches off your desk, allowing you to sit up straight and look directly at the screen with less tension in your neck and shoulders.

Advertising

The elevated position also allows laptops to breath better, with maximum airflow, instead of sitting flat on a desk and getting hot, which causes the computer processor to work harder.

Twelve South HiRise Wireless charger

Twelve South also has the HiRise Wireless 3-way wireless charger ($60 at twelvesouth.com) to keep your cell phone in a comfortable desktop view.

The charger has a gunmetal chrome finish built with a back for Qi-enabled charging, and keeps your smartphone upright with the screen facing you for easy viewing. Smartphones will charge even through most phone cases

It’s also built with a wireless charging pad for AirPods; just pop out the Qi-certified power disc and put the case on top for charging.

When the disc is removed, it works as a USB-C portable wireless charger. A USB-C to USB-A removable power cable is included.