Q: I’m planning to install a high-tech kitchen faucet, but first I have a couple of questions. What are some cutting-edge features I can include with my new faucet? Also, how do you operate an electronic faucet during a power outage?

A: Smart kitchen faucets with touchless on/off controls and voice-activated commands are popular choices for today’s kitchens. But that’s just the start.

Aside from all the plumbing bells and whistles, electronic kitchen faucets can also include such high-tech options as internet connections to apps and smart devices, water-temperature memory settings and monitored water-flow usage.

As for operating electronic faucets during a power outage, you have a few backup options.

If you have a well system and/or additional smart plumbing fixtures like toilets and shower controls, you may want to install a standby home generator. Or you can purchase a faucet model that includes battery backup or manual override valves that you can turn on under the sink — so you won’t be sunk if you lose power.

