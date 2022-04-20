Three-quarters of us greet spring by purging and polishing our homes, according to a 2022 American Cleaning Institute report. But for families like mine that have downsized into tinier dwellings, that process is more of a lifestyle choice than an annual end-of-winter event.

Five years ago, my partner Doug and I were renting a 2,700-square-foot house in Seattle’s Broadview neighborhood, keeping the place warm as a friend prepared to sell it. We thought the abundant space would spark joy after young adulthoods spent squeezed into small, affordable apartments.

In reality, it drove us to distraction.

Entire rooms never got used and developed colonies of dust bunnies. We had two toilets per capita, and one of them always seemed to be leaking. Our clingy cat would lose us and wander the two floors, yowling plaintively until we called out, guiding him in like a game of Marco Polo. I grew to hate the place, despite its views of spectacular sherbet-and-cobalt sunsets over Puget Sound and the Olympic Mountains.

When it sold, we more than halved our space, jumping into a quirky 1,240-square-foot cabin on Capitol Hill’s back slope. And then we took a deep breath and dropped down to 450 square feet, buying a West Seattle cottage in mid-2019.

By most metrics, Lil’ Red, as we call it, doesn’t qualify as an official tiny home. Derek “Deek” Diedricksen, former HGTV host and author of “Micro Living,” sets the upper limit at 400 square feet. Other experts, like Sheri Koones, author of “Bigger Than Tiny, Smaller Than Average,” insist the real deal must be mobile. Plus, we have a small sliver of basement and a shed we rehabbed into two micro-offices. So it’s more of a “tiny mansion,” really.

But Doug and I have downsized in a big way — and happily, we have no regrets. This may be comforting to the 56% of Americans willing to consider a tiny home, according to a 2020 survey by Fidelity National Financial subsidiary IPX103. That number leaps to 84% for retirees and 86% among first-time buyers.

Advertising

We feared letting go would be difficult, especially since we’d recently lost two family members and still had heirloom-overflow from their homes. And books. So. Many. Books. They remain our major indulgence, possession-wise. Volumes cram freestanding bookcases and are stacked up on shelves lining the cathedral ceilings.

But otherwise? Things serve a purpose — often several purposes — or out the door they go. The winnowing remains a continual process as we learn to live more efficiently in the space. Likewise, we have to stay on top of cleaning so we don’t grow claustrophobic.

Each morning, we make the bed — a custom king-size creation with long drawers underneath — then we tidy the kitchen and reset the living room.

Our Velcro cat never misplaces us anymore. But he is restricted to three days max of zooming in and out of parcel boxes before we slash their tape and hustle them to the recycling bin.

I spoke with a true microlifer who takes things further, housing a seven-month-old puppy and two kids, ages 12 and 14, in a converted box truck coming in at under 200 square feet. She asked to be identified only by her Instagram handle, AfroMomVanlifing, for safety reasons. “I have a full house, yes,” she laughs.

The family moved into the minimal space — which she designed and then built much of herself — about a year ago, after her husband passed away. Previously, they lived in a 250-square-foot tiny house for four years. “We wanted to be more mobile and, honestly, that was almost too big for us,” she says.

Advertising

She usually parks in a King County tiny home village, but sometimes she drives through the night and the kids wake up with a new backyard or in a park. “I grew up in an African village and we were always playing outside,” she says. She wanted that for her family, too — and their 18-foot-long truck encourages them all to spend about a third of the day outdoors.

Living in a compact space also creates more opportunities for bonding. “We’ve laughed, we’ve cried together, because they’re not tucked away in giant bedrooms playing video games,” she says.

Like me, she compromises on books. But all other new possessions go through an interrogation process. “We talk about it five times,” she explains. “Do you need it? Do you still need it after a period of time? Can it serve more than one purpose? And then, can you afford it? Because if it costs $1, you have to have $5 in savings!”

The result is liberating — emotionally and physically — she says. “You don’t have to worry about taking care of this thing or that thing, or feel bad about not wearing those boots that have been sitting untouched in the closet for two years,” she says.

Nursing student and bar manager Erin Martin stresses that practical beats pretty, though her 192-square-foot home accomplishes both objectives. Set on a custom travel trailer, it’s a plant-festooned cabin with paneling made from beetle kill pine, an upcycled waste product that has a blue-gray tint.

The home also has high ceilings since Martin is 6-foot-1 and her fiancée is 6-foot-4. Only their corgi-pitbull mix has low clearance.

Advertising

They’ve spent four years in this cozy nook — flooded with natural light and warmed by a woodburning stove — parked near a cedar-shadowed salmon run in Woodinville. “Our neighbors are owls and frogs,” she says. “It’s awesome.”

Martin is half Lakota Sioux and went tiny as part of the decolonization movement. “I wanted to get rid of consumerist culture — that capitalist drive of America — and reconnect with other things,” she says. “I see people that have all kinds of stuff and think, ‘They’re probably so lonely.’ People just get crushed by the weight of it.

“When you give away your possessions, in a month, you’ll forget what you gave away.”