Q: We’re planning to remodel our kitchen. The first step is to find deals and buy our fixtures. After we collect all the fixtures, we’ll start designing the kitchen. Do they make a universal-mount kitchen sink so we’re not locked into one type?

A: When remodeling a kitchen or bathroom, it’s a good idea not to get locked into anything. I’ve seen many plans change just before, during and after construction.

To avoid getting into a pickle, some companies offer plumbing fixtures with universal installations so you can keep your options open.

I’ve worked with stainless steel kitchen sinks that are designed with dual-mounting installations. These sinks are available in different models and options, so you’re not locked into just one style. The key to these sinks is their wide, flat rim that can be used in a drop-in or under-mount configuration.

So if you want a sink that can go with the flow during your remodel, a dual-mount stainless steel kitchen sink can fit the bill.

Ed Del Grande is a master plumber, contractor and author. Send questions to eadelg@cs.com.