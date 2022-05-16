Q: In a previous article on filling an extra hole in a kitchen sink, you recommended a beverage faucet as one of the solutions. How could you not mention installing an instant hot unit? Please supply us with some instant info.

A: My beverage faucet suggestion can include the instant hot feature since some beverage faucets include instant hot upgrades. I should have made that clearer. To make up for that omission, here are my thoughts on instant hot units.

Instant hot (or “piping hot”) units are small, point-of-use electric water heaters that connect under a kitchen sink, with a dedicated tap installed in an open sink hole.

The small thermally insulated tank has powerful electrical elements that keep about 2 cups of very hot water available for use at all times. It’s handy for brewing tea, and for making instant treats like hot cocoa, soup and oatmeal.

Instant hot units should be installed by a licensed plumber according to local codes with any required permits needed.

Ed Del Grande is a master plumber, contractor and author. Send questions to eadelg@cs.com.