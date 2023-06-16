We all know curb appeal is crucial when selling a home, providing potential buyers with a good first impression. But there’s no reason to wait until it’s on the market to beautify the front yard.

Many of us feel overwhelmed by the thought of upgrading our landscape design, but keeping it simple is the key to success, according to Mark Gile, co-owner of In Harmony Sustainable Landscapes in Bothell.

“Most of us have such busy lifestyles that we don’t have much time for gardening and lawn care,” Gile says. “That makes low-maintenance native landscapes with hardscape features the best option.”

Choosing a low-maintenance design is not about sacrificing what makes a garden special — it’s about getting smart with your layout and carefully choosing what you grow. A framework of trees and shrubs is a great start.

“I’m a fan of small trees that don’t require much maintenance, like Japanese maples, which are slow-growing, have great texture and come in a lot of great varieties. One of these, nicely placed in a small yard, serves as an eye-catching centerpiece,” says Tim Glass, a landscape architect at Bellevue’s Alderwood Landscaping. “Then, you can fill in with perennials such as dwarf Happy Returns daylily and a splash of fresh seasonal annuals.”

For a larger yard, Glass recommends a mixture of dwarf conifers and smaller evergreens to provide year-round interest, accented with hardy ornamental plants like dwarf Miss Kim lilac, Golden Ruby barberry and Yaku Princess, a compact rhododendron, for color.

Make sure to think about spacing and root systems so your plants aren’t competing for room to grow and choking each other, he says.

Sustainable beauty

Summer water shortages have become increasingly common in the Seattle area during the past decade. But that doesn’t mean you need to resign yourself to having a brown lawn or a dearth of flowers. Gile recommends considering a rain garden with drought-resistant native plants and eye-catching natural stones to help mitigate drought and keep valuable water on-site. You can collect rainwater in a cistern, and also utilize and purify stormwater from the street.

According to Gile, there are some great easy-care, drought-resistant grasses. He recommends New Zealand sedge, which is a rusty color, and some of the pennisetum Sedge for sunnier areas. There are some varieties of Carex, like Evergold, that do well in the Puget Sound region, and they don’t have runners so they won’t spread into the yard.

A natural stone hardscape is another weapon against draught conditions.

“Natural stone is not only easy to maintain, but it also adds a dramatic flair to walls, paths, seating and water features,” says Michael Lockman, the founder of WeDesign, a landscaping company in West Seattle. “No two stones are alike, and each adds natural and unique beauty to the landscape.”

Flagstone — which refers to any flat stone — is typically used in walkways, patios and as pavers, and comes in a variety of textures and colors. Popular types for hardscape features include slate, granite, limestone, sandstone and bluestone. Most come in one of two varieties: dimensional stones in different square and rectangular shapes with straight edges and clean lines; and irregular stones that can be puzzled together in random shapes and sizes for a less formal and natural look.

When choosing flagstone, Lockman says there are a number of considerations, in addition to visual appeal.

Anticipated activity. Will people be walking on the stones? Or is this a more decorative feature, such as an outline for a garden? “Some stones have natural clefting, which is a beautiful natural look, but they can pose a safety issue for pathways because of its irregularity,” he says.

Spacing of stones. Tighter spacing creates a more formal look and is more practical for areas with heavier use. “If there are going to be chairs pushed away from a table, you don’t want them getting caught between the stones,” Lockman says.

Maintenance ease. Softer stones collect moss and debris more easily — especially worthy of consideration for shady areas. Most stones in the shade can grow moss, which can be very pretty but also damp and slippery, and may not be the aesthetic a homeowner was hoping for. This is usually not an issue for stones placed in direct sun.

To clean stones, use a scrub brush and a hose with a jet-spray nozzle. Pressure washing can damage the stone, and most cleaning products are too harsh and toxic.

Stone as a centerpiece

When it comes to choosing a featured stone for your garden, Lockman suggests going with a piece that’s larger than you think you need. If it’s meant to be a column, for example, you may be burying 30% of the stone to make sure it’s set sturdily in the ground.

For a fountain, you’ll likely bury about 10% of the stone. When placing a fountain or other stone centerpiece in the hardscape, consider how the stone will interact with the plants surrounding it so the features won’t be obscured as the plants grow.

“I’m always looking for stones that complement the color palette of the house, and keeping it as natural as we can,” Lockman says. “Rocks can have a very high carbon footprint, depending on the type of stone, as they are mined from quarries and mountains and can be transported great distances.”

For Seattle-area gardens looking to lower their carbon footprint, Lockman suggests choosing native flagstone from Montana or British Columbia.

As for the overall design, Glass says, less is sometimes more.

“Limiting the variety of plants facilitates ease of care and creates a better visual impact, particularly in a small front yard,” he says. “One interesting hardscape feature, like a walkway that can be illuminated at night for safety as well as nice shadows, can go a long way in pulling everything together.”

Balance is also important. Consider variable textures, heights and color in your garden. For example, a backdrop wall of deep green Evergreen shrubs to frame a palette of easy-care bright green and red grasses, combined with pops of contrasting perineal color.