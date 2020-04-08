Actor Shia LaBeouf has purchased a newly built home in Pasadena, California, for $5.475 million.

Designed to evoke the period revival styles of the early 20th century, the Mediterranean-inspired residence sits on a third of an acre near the Huntington Library. A fountain and terrace sit outside the roughly 4,100-square-foot house, which has arched windows and wrought ironwork. An ornate frontispiece sits above the entry.

Beamed ceilings, hardwood floors and pocketing glass doors are among the details of the four-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom house. There are stairs and an elevator for navigating the home’s three floors.

Outside, landscaped grounds feature a sunken patio with built-in benches and a cook station. A large swath of lawn, hedges and mature trees completes the grounds.

The property was most recently listed for $5.798 million, records show.

LaBeouf, 33, gained fame at an early age as the star of Disney Channel’s “Even Stevens.” He has scores of film credits including “Disturbia” (2007), “Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps” (2010) and the “Transformers” films. Last year, he starred in the movies “The Peanut Butter Falcon” and “Honey Boy,” the latter of which he also wrote.