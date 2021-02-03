Right now, self-care is more important than ever. And one of the simplest ways you can keep yourself healthy is by getting a good night’s sleep. Make your rest time even better by giving your bed a luxury hotel makeover.

Whether you want to splurge on the most luxe sheets or just learn how to make your bed like a pro, with crisp and clean corners, we’ve got you covered. Here’s how to turn your bedroom into a much-needed haven of luxury.

The best sheets

If you want to have a luxury hotel experience in your own bed, you’re going to have to pay for it. The world’s most sought-after linens can cost as much as some mattresses. However, you won’t be disappointed — there’s a reason why you’ll find these high-end sheets at hotel chains like Thompson, Rosewood and Mandarin Oriental: comfort.

Frette: The gold standard when it comes to luxurious hotel linens, Frette has been producing its famous Italian sheets for more than 160 years. You’ll find these perfect linens lining the beds of the world’s best hotel brands, including Mandarin Oriental and Ritz-Carlton. Not only do they feel good on your skin, they wash well and hold up to frequent cleaning.

Mascioni: Found at the exceptionally elegant Baccarat Hotel & Residences in New York City and smaller luxury boutique properties, Mascioni sheets evoke Italian midcentury design. Mascioni originally only supplied sheets to the finest hotels in Italy, but they’ve expanded their offerings and are now available to elevate your bed at home. Monogramming is optional, but highly encouraged.

Sferra: Dressing the beds of chic hotel chains like Thompson and Rosewood, Sferra sheets go a long way to making you feel spoiled on vacation or at home. Founded in 1891, the Italian linen brand offers a large array of styles to choose from, including the Grande Hotel collection in crisp white and the Fiona collection in a nice selection of hues for lovers of color.

Sustainable sheets

If you’re concerned about your carbon footprint and the health of the Earth, consider these lines, which create amazing linens with less ecological impact. All three brands achieve the quality level found at luxury hotels.

Saatva: The 100% organic linens from Saatva are the stuff (sweet) dreams are made of, and come from one of the most popular contemporary mattress companies.

Cozy Earth: An essential part of sleeping well is keeping your body cool. That’s easier to achieve with sheets made from certain fabrics, such as bamboo. Cozy Earth makes sustainable bamboo-fiber sheets that trap less body heat and help decrease humidity.

Cultiver: Looking for something a little different? Australian company Cultiver’s 100% flax linen sheets are consistently lauded on independent review sites. They’re smoother and more comfortable than other linen sheet brands and are long-lasting. You’ll find these sheets on luxury boutique hotel beds throughout Australia as well as at high-end B&Bs in the U.S.

Budget-friendly sheets

Brooklinen: Shocked by the price of the aforementioned luxury sheet sets? Enter the internet disruptor. Brooklinen is a relative newcomer to the bedding industry, but it’s rapidly making a name for itself with luxury-caliber sheets and linens at more reasonable price points. The Classic Core Sheet Set starts at $110, while our favorite — the Luxe Hardcore Bundle for $240 — is still far cheaper than many options on this list.

Bed-making techniques

If you’ve ever slipped into a bed at any of the world’s best hotels, you know that there’s something special about the smooth sheets, the tightly tucked duvet, and how cool and crisp it all feels against your skin. Here are some steps to take at home to get the same effect.

Hospital corners: The key to recreating a hotel bed at home is forego the fitted bottom sheet. You read that right. In order to get a perfectly smooth, wrinkle-free base, hotels use oversized flat sheets to line their premium mattresses. But executing this isn’t as easy as it might seem, and you’ll need to learn a new skill: folding hospital corners.

This involves tucking a flat sheet under one side of the mattress — working from one corner to the next. Once you’ve reached the next corner, pull the excess fabric toward you and then up onto the mattress, creating a 45-degree angle relative to the side of the mattress you’ve just tucked in. Leave the fabric creating a 45-degree angle atop the mattress and tuck the leftover fabric neatly under the side of the mattress you’ll be working on next. Then, pull the fabric making the 45-degree angle back down the side of the mattress, flush with the corner. Visual aids come in handy with this, and there are many videos detailing the technique on YouTube.

The next step is the top sheet, which you’ll want to place upside down onto the bottom sheet. Take your time to smooth it out, tuck it underneath the foot of the mattress, and use hospital corners to tuck in the other sides and two bottom corners.

Add a duvet: Once that’s done, opt for a lightweight down duvet (summer weight is ideal) and a simple white duvet cover. Tuck the duvet under the foot of the mattress as well, smooth it out, and fold the top of the duvet and the top sheet down from the top of the mattress. Once you’ve done that, use hospital corners to get that crisp, clean look for the corners and along the foot of the mattress. Some hotels tuck the duvet in along the sides as well. Give it all one final smoothing out by tugging gently on the sides of the duvet along the longer edges of the mattress.

Accessorize: For a hotel feel, you’ll also need to invest in at least two pillows for each side of the bed. Many hotels mix synthetic and down pillows to help create varying density and firmness, but since this is your home, choose the pillows you like best. Add a few throw pillows or shams to elevate the whole look — plus, they’ll give you that sink-right-in feeling when you first lay down.

And, of course, don’t forget to turn back the covers (and add a chocolate) to emulate turndown service.