You know who you are. If you’re the type who thrills to a chill up your spine and can’t wait to dive into the spooky vibes of the season, you want to create a next-level atmosphere beyond ghosts and jack-o’-lanterns. Maybe it’s an abandoned Victorian hotel, the moss-hung woods of “Twilight” or a sorcerer’s altar.

You can use plants, statuary, feathers and even bones to channel the mood — or spirits — you seek. Fire up the cauldron — it’s about to get chilly in here.

Melissa Feveyear, owner of Phinney Ridge’s Terra Bella Flowers, embraces the darker side this time of year with events, décor and bouquets matching the eerie mood. Earlier this month, in a sold-out “Dark Arts” class, participants wove protective herbs into a centerpiece followed by a candlelit ritual, and on Oct. 27, trick-or-treaters can enjoy cider and a side of tarot reading from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

She calls the Pacific Northwest a perfect backdrop for creepy scenes.

“Honestly, the Northwest does it all for us,” Feveyear says. “With all the mushrooms, moss and ferns, it speaks to the idea of an enchanted forest and fairy tales of being lost in the woods. It’s easy to make it earthy and foreboding without cobwebs and plastic spiders.”

Not surprisingly, roots, vines and dried mushrooms are welcome fodder for her fall and winter bouquets.

There are many palettes to choose from to set a spooky tone, she says. “Of course, dusty purples, deep burgundies and reds are wonderful, but all-white, along with the mosses and mushrooms, also looks really beautiful and morose.” Flowers available in fall include ranunculus, anemones, snapdragons, and a host of dried florals and botanicals.

Available all year, the “Northwest Gothic” and “Spellbound” arrangements always spike in popularity in October, Feveyear says. Seasonal bouquet “Vampire Weekend” oozes with blood red and black blooms laced with rose hips and dried baptisia. In “Crescent Moon,” white blossoms reflect off glaucous silver eucalyptus.

The shop evokes the mood with brass candlesticks, Victorian magnifying lamps, draping Spanish moss from the ceiling and lots of air plants (Tillandsia species), which Feveyear says look like “spiders from Mars.” Terraria are staged with ceramic skulls and die-cut moths, lit by the otherworldly glow of chartreuse lichen.

For the table, Terra Bella carries “Miss Havisham’s Insult Mugs” with sayings like “I Could Poison You,” which she favors for gin, as well as tea-reading kits.

“The macabre, like the spiritual smudges and tarot, all those Victorian parlor games are definitely coming back into fashion,” she says.

Floral designer Cat Brimhall of Westerwisp, located on Lopez Island, forages most of her materials. She says you can find inspiration in your yard or in parks where allowed.

“There are so many interesting seedpods and dried out, weathered botanicals at the ready,” Brimhall says. “Gorgeous textures can be found in woodland environments, along farm fields. Or, maybe you have spent seedpods and flowering herbs and vines in an overgrown garden.”

Sometimes, Brimhall incorporates black goose feathers, adding gloomy glam and unexpected texture to a Halloween-inspired arrangement. (She sterilizes them with hot water and dish soap first.)

At Nightshade Botanicals in Seattle’s Roosevelt neighborhood, such hair-raising décor isn’t just for Halloween — it’s all year. The store is open Fridays through Sundays or by appointment. Julianne Duncan, a self-proclaimed “plant witch” who grew up loving scary movies, says her store is” the goth sister to your favorite plant shop.”

For Duncan’s customers, a month of fright isn’t enough. She sees a spike in fall shopping through November, with a smaller one for those wanting to add a goth flair to their holiday décor.

When it comes to plants, anything black, dangerous or a combination thereof is a hot seller. “Carnivorous plants, the ‘Raven’ ZZ (Zantedeschia zamiafolia ‘Raven’), ‘Black Velvet’ Alocasia and Begonia ‘Ferox’ are all very popular,” Duncan says.

Begonia ‘Ferox’ can’t eat you, but looks like it could. Its green leaves are loaded with upright purple spikes with hairs emanating from angry red dots. Night-blooming jasmine is more exotically evocative than scary. The largest air plant, Tillandsia xerographica, a spiral of silver tentacle-like leaves, is another favorite.

Why not hang those air plants in a spinal row of vertebrae-shaped planters? Other creepy accessories include ritual candles, sage, items for your altar, as well as “humanely sourced” skulls and antlers. Skulls range from snapping turtles to goats and coyotes. For extra freak-factor, have plants or florals emerge from a skull’s eye sockets.

“You can hang or have them more as a centerpiece with cuttings, air plants or dried florals,” Duncan says. Dried lotus pods have a great silhouette for arranging or tableaux, she says.

She likes to use antlers to display hanging plants like pothos (Epipremnum) or string of hearts (Ceropegia woodii).

However, if your jump-scare tolerance is closer to Scooby-Doo than “Scream,” no worries.

“You can go a little bit spooky to full-on spooky,” Duncan says. “It can be at your own scale — I want everyone to feel welcome.”

Duncan haunts estate sales for candlesticks, mirrors and other vintage pieces, and starts decorating. For lighting, she swaps out white candles for black and recommends using battery-operated LED lights for all-day use.

Her favorite Halloween look, she says, is “a lush, haunted Victorian home in the rain forest.”

More frightful décor

Along with bones, skeletons or anything that recalls mortality, these characters will help boost that spine-tingling feeling.

Ravens: Ravens, notorious tricksters in many Indigenous Nations’ folklore, became more ominous thanks to Edgar Allan Poe’s poem “The Raven.” Look for statues in nurseries and plant shops or find faux feathers to add to tablescapes or arrangements. (Be sure to wash any real feathers before using.)

Bats: While they are great at eating mosquitoes and are welcome members of any ecosystem, the fact that they hang upside-down and sport fangs tends to creep people out. Plus, Dracula has them on speed dial.

Luna Moths: Not dangerous at all, but nocturnal — and their wings look like they are watching you.

Dolls: From voodoo dolls to “Toy Story” to “Doctor Who,” film directors have long known how flat-out freaky dolls can feel, especially when their individual parts are mixed with others.