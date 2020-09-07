Q: I’m looking to replace my kitchen faucet. Between cooking meals, my children grabbing at the faucet spout and daily cleaning tasks, I need a faucet that works like a tool. Can you please give me info on semipro kitchen faucets?

A: I suggest a semiprofessional kitchen faucet, which is a residential version of a heavy-duty commercial faucet.

The most striking feature of a semiprofessional faucet is its flexible spring-loaded spout with an oversize spray head that can be moved in any direction. Tugs and pulls on this type of high-arching spout are easily handled, and it locks into place when not in use.

The spray head can include options such as power-sweep spray rinsing and “boost technology” for faster pot filling. Also, many semiprofessional kitchen faucets include a temperature memory feature that keeps a set water temperature, even when the flow is turned on or off.

Bottom line: To work like a pro in your kitchen, start by installing a semipro in your kitchen sink.

———

Ed Del Grande is a master plumber, contractor and author. Send questions to eadelg@cs.com.