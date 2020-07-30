It’s not quite a beet farm, but Rainn Wilson’s home boasts a similar vibe. The actor and Seattle native, who played Dwight Schrute on “The Office,” has listed his bucolic compound in the Agoura Hills area of Los Angeles for $1.699 million. That’s about half a million more than he paid for the property in 2005, records show.

The rural retreat crams a variety of structures into roughly half an acre. There’s a three-bedroom home, a skylit writer’s studio with pine floors, a garage that’s been remodeled into a music room and equestrian facilities such as a barn and hay storage.

Across 3,300 square feet, the main house holds three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a handful of living spaces. A brick fireplace anchors the family room, while the kitchen adds a farmhouse sink and a splash of colorful tile. More rustic accents include a stove in the living room and a wagon wheel in the front yard.

Upstairs, the master suite expands to a bathroom with a claw-foot tub and a balcony overlooking the tree-filled grounds. Down below, there’s a lawn and tiered backyard.

Wilson, 54, began acting while he was a student at the University of Washington. He won three Emmys for his role on “The Office.” More recently, he starred in “Backstrom,” “Mom” and the 2018 action film “The Meg.”