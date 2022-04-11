Q: We’re buying a kitchen faucet and have a question. I’m looking at two models, a large commercial type and a smaller one-handle model. I’m flexible on the finish. Should I consider faucet size when choosing a finish? — Dot, Ohio

A: This is a common question for me. Choosing a new faucet can be complicated in today’s market given the variety of finishes available. From specially painted kitchen faucets available in numerous colors to metal-toned finishes, finding the right hue for you can be a tough task.

Faucet size can definitely influence which final finish choice makes the most sense. Here’s what I’ve learned as a plumber over the years.

If it’s a very large kitchen faucet, I recommend going with subtle colors or metal finishes like nickel, chrome or pewter.

If it’s a smaller faucet, you can let it pop with brighter colors or finishes like copper, brass or oil-rubbed bronze.

Final tip: If an easy-to-clean faucet is important to you, consider matte or brushed sheens. .