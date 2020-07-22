Adam Lambert couldn’t quite turn a profit in the Hollywood Hills. The “American Idol” alum has sold his modern digs for $2.92 million, or $75,000 shy of what he paid for the place in 2014.

The sale comes about two years after the glam rocker paid $6.5 million for a bigger place in the area.

The stark, contemporary home sits above the Sunset Strip and takes in sweeping city views from a balcony. Down below, a resort-style backyard features a covered lounge that sits across from a spa and a pair of reflecting pools.

Shades of gray cover the exterior and continue inside, including on a rotunda staircase that navigates the two-story floor plan. Spread across roughly 3,000 square feet are three bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, an indoor-outdoor living room, a rounded breakfast nook, a chef’s kitchen and a dining room with a wine closet.

A guest suite, which was used as a music room during Lambert’s ownership, has a separate entrance.

Lambert gained fame as a runner-up on the music competition show “American Idol” in 2009 and has gone on to release four studio albums, including 2020’s “Velvet.” The 38-year-old has also kept busy touring with the rock band Queen.

He first asked $3.995 million for the home in 2017 before trimming the price to $3.35 million.