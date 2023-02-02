If you’re running out of room and you don’t have the budget or stamina to build a second story or create an addition to your home, you might think you are out of options.

Not so fast: Your existing home may possess surprising new sources for square footage.

“More people are looking at using every inch as efficiently as possible for storage, flow and layout,” says Heidi Helgeson, principal architect at Seattle-based H2D Architecture + Design. “Reconfiguring for flow or efficiency and opening space to create larger rooms is something we do on quite a few projects, when budgets are tight.”

When space is tight and every inch counts, here are some ways Helgeson and other Seattle pros suggest you can still grow.

Convert a basement or attic

Basement conversions are among the most popular options for adding space, says Alex Daisley, a general contractor at Hammer & Hand, which does work in and around Seattle. It expands a home’s living space without pushing the footprint outward — and in most cases it’s far less expensive than adding a second story.

For a proper conversion, a basement needs at least 6 feet, 8 inches of clearance from the floor to the ceiling. Basements with less than that amount might work informally, but they couldn’t be finished legally by a contractor, nor advertised as a living space by a real estate agent.

If your current basement’s headroom doesn’t meet code, Daisley says, you’ll likely need to lift the existing house a foot or two, or dig down, before you can start the conversion project.

Any conversion might also need plumbing, electrical and other work to bring it up to code. “The original builders probably weren’t thinking about head space when putting the heating ducts running through,” Daisley says.

Basements often slope toward drains, he adds, so waterproofing and/or flooring work may be required.

If below your home won’t work for adding space, maybe the top of it will. An attic conversion could need dormers to elevate the roofline and turn it into a bathroom or bedroom that meets the code. If you’re not deeming a new attic a “habitable space” (a room where people might sleep), the building code is more flexible, says Colin Miller, creative director and partner at Axiom Design + Build in Ballard. For example, you may be able to carve an existing attic into a storage loft or kids’ play loft.

Raise the roof

Creating vaulted ceilings heightens the space in a room or throughout a floor. And simply adding skylights to a ceiling will add natural light. As one cost-saving measure, Miller says, a homeowner might opt to use both tactics in one room, such as a heightened ceiling and skylight in a kitchen.

“Vaulting ceilings creates a great impression of space being much larger,” he says.

In some newly vaulted spaces or homes with tall ceilings, designers can rely on going up instead of out — for example, a loft area with a bed or a small study with a desk. Or add 10-foot-tall cabinetry for increased storage.

“Once the ceiling is vaulted, it gives a sense of more elbow room and volume,” Helgeson says, and the space can be used in various ways (depending on just how far up the ceilings go). Don’t forget to keep a ladder or stepstool tucked away in a cupboard to reach those new heights.

Remove a wall

If it’s feasible to remove an interior wall, it’s a great way to make a large, more useful space out of two smaller ones. But consider new sightlines. If removing a wall is going to create views into your neighbor’s bathroom or onto an alley, it may not be worth it.

“Put on your X-ray glasses and imagine what sort of view you’ll have after the wall is taken down,” Miller says.

If it doesn’t work to remove a wall or you’re just not ready to commit to knocking down a wall, widening a doorway can also create an illusion of increased spaciousness, Helgeson says. For example, a simple 2-foot-6-inch doorway can be transformed into an arched, 4-foot-wide passageway between a kitchen and dining room.

Add a bumpout or niche

A space that “bumps out” from an existing wall may not add a ton to a room, but it’s a great way to make it feel more spacious without needing to undertake a more complicated build.

“A bumpout that’s 14 feet wide or less keeps engineering fairly simple,” Daisley says, requiring only a stem wall foundation or spot footings. A few feet could add a dining nook to a kitchen or a reading nook to a living room.

Another option is a very small, cantilevered addition that doesn’t require foundation work at all, Daisley says. For example, think of the kitchen window boxes that were often included in homes built between 1950 and 1980. These spaces also offer new options for pushing a sink back and earning a few extra feet of counter space.

Just 2 feet of a bumpout along a portion of a kitchen wall can allow designers to push back kitchen cabinetry into the newly recessed space and expand accessible flooring, Helgeson says. Built-in dining benches and tables can also help make the most of existing kitchen space.

Other built-in nooks and crannies can maximize storage for books, records or other collections, freeing up bookcases and shelving.

Some homes have awkwardly-shaped areas that offer a few feet of extra storage room in formerly “dead” spaces after adding drawers and shallow cabinets, Miller says. Often, these spaces are found under stairs or in top-floor rooms with sloping ceilings.

Create closet space

In some homes, you can turn a hall closet into a bathroom closet by walling off the access from the hall where circulation space may be limited. You can then add a door on the opposite side for in-bathroom access, where storage may be more welcomed, Miller says.

Removing the door from an existing closet can earn a few feet in a small bedroom, and some clever homeowners turn their closets into work-from-home spaces by adding a small desk and chair.

Repurpose the deck

Daisley says that an outdoor deck can be partially enclosed to create an indoor-outdoor space, with screens to keep out insects, but without insulation.

An existing covered deck or porch could be transformed into a full sunroom with structural changes, insulation in the walls and a new window. One caveat: Ensure that your deck was legally added to begin with, and that the footprint of the deck does not extend beyond the buildable areas of your lot, Miller says.

Add illusions

If you simply can’t add square footage, you may be able to simulate a roomier feel by swapping solid doors for ones with windows, or by adding new French doors or larger windows. Miller says that a fresh coat of light-colored paint, open shelving and wall mirrors can also create a more spacious feel.

As you consider these types of renovations — particularly the removal of any walls — consult with an architect or structural engineer who can advise on whether your plan is possible.

“Lean on a licensed, bonded general contractor to get an initial impression, but fall back on the professional recommendations of an engineer and architect,” Miller says.