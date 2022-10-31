Q: I read your article on how right-handle flushing toilets can be ordered if the standard left-handle toilet setup is inconvenient for some users. I was taken aback that you did not mention top-button toilets. Why not?

A: My article on right-handle toilets generated a lot of response about all types of toilet flushing setups. But by far the biggest response came from readers who were upset that I did not mention toilets with a button mechanism on top of the toilet tank.

The original question was about finding a right-handle toilet in place of the standard left-handle flush models. Due to print space concerns, I stuck to the topic of left and right toilet handles.

So for my top-button fans out there, here are three types of top-flushing toilets you can also look into.

Single-button flushing

This type of flushing is often found on pressure-assist toilets that use a pressure vessel located inside the toilet tank.

Double-button flushing

This setup with two buttons side by side is used for dual-flushing water-saving toilets.

Pull-rod toilets

In place of a button, a pull-rod trip lever assembly is pulled up to flush the toilet.

Bottom line: Left or right, push or pull, chances are there’s a toilet type out there that will get you going in the right direction.

Ed Del Grande is a master plumber, contractor and author. Send questions to eadelg@cs.com.