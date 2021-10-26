Recently, I returned home to Cincinnati, my hometown. I had a few extra days to wander around, which I spent taking photos of places that mean a lot to me. Among my stops was a visit to the church where I got married. There, I was saddened to find a flight of concrete steps with horrible rust stains. What a shame! I knew the cause instantly: The reinforcing steel in the concrete was rusting.

What’s more, the rusting steel was expanding. That’s what happens to reinforcing steel when it starts to rust. Within a few years, these wonderful concrete steps that should have lasted 70 years or more will be cracked and falling apart.

It’s going to cost thousands of dollars to replace these concrete steps when they start to fail. But this impending expenditure could have been averted had the contractor who installed the steps spent a few extra minutes to apply metal primer and then add a coat of finish paint to the steel rebar. That’s all it would have taken to prevent the rust.

This is so easy to do — and the paint might have cost only $50. There are numerous possible reasons why it wasn’t done. Most likely, the building committee members who advise the parish priest just didn’t know it was necessary to do this. If a young architect prepared plans years ago for the steps, they might not have mentioned the necessity to paint the rebar in the written specifications about the steps.

I tend to do autopsies on failures like this and then try to share what happens so I can help you avoid the same problem.

What’s the biggest takeaway from this simple rust stain situation? You’re not going to like this, but you may need to assume a more active roll in specifying what you want done at your home and, more importantly, how the contractors should do it. You may think this is confrontational. But it’s not if you make it clear what you want in the plans and written instructions contractors use to bid your work.

Maybe you’re like most people, including me: You don’t know what you don’t know. And on top of that, you may not know the lexicon of building terms. In some ways, it can seem like a different language.

But the internet has made your job so much easier. You can easily source great advice from industry associations that publish easy-to-understand documents about product installation and care. The same is true for manufacturers. A wise homeowner selects all the materials they intend to use long before the contractors arrive to bid work. A wise homeowner also reads all the installation instructions and notes the really important parts.

Here’s an example. Let’s say you want a few expensive French doors installed, doors that lead out to a deck. Manufacturers now offer very detailed information about how to flash the doors and install them, and how to make sure they operate as efficiently as a Swiss watch. Often they produce great videos you can watch for instruction.

Review and absorb all this information. Stipulate in contracts that products must be installed according to the written manufacturer’s instructions. If you’re unable to see the work happening in real time, require in writing that the contractor take photos of important steps before they are concealed. Ask the contractor email those photos to you daily for your review.

Technology has made it easy to do this research. Make use of it to protect your investment in materials and labor, so your home’s systems don’t fail decades before they should.

Tim Carter has worked as a home improvement professional for more than 30 years. To submit a question or to learn more, visit AsktheBuilder.com.