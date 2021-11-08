Q: I have a toilet from the 1970s I have to replace, and the color has been discontinued. The sink and tub are also the same color as the toilet but will stay in place. My problem is that I cannot find a new toilet that matches my color. Any ideas?

A: The 1970s did have wild toilet colors. Some of my favorite classic ’70s plumbing fixture colors were pink champagne, avocado, sunflower, blueberry, espresso and peachblow. But while fun, these colors can be dated and tough to match. For instance, you don’t see many new peachblow toilets.

Anyway, let’s get back to choosing a toilet that could work with your existing sink and tub color.

I say when in doubt, go with a white toilet. A white toilet is forgiving because we see so many of them in private and public restrooms. Basic white toilets can blend in with many older bathrooms, even when the sink and tub are a different color.

Try finding a decorative object that matches the sink and tub color and place it atop the new white toilet tank for a nice transition. Or, just add a shag rug toilet seat lid if you really want that ’70s feel!

Ed Del Grande is a master plumber, contractor and author. Send questions to eadelg@cs.com.