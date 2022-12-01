We all want to live in attractive, comfortable surroundings that reflect and support our personality. Renters face unique challenges in designing their dream apartments, contending with pinched floor plans, property rules and making “for now” design decisions. We asked local experts to weigh in on creating a rental space that feels like home — maybe even while keeping your security deposit.

“Just because you rent your space doesn’t mean you can’t own your style,” said Steffi Graffis, an interior designer who focuses on maximizing enjoyment of small spaces in online classes and a YouTube channel.

Live for today in a “for now” space

Graffis’ blog, Moda Misfit, was inspired by her transformation by necessity of a 500-square-foot studio in downtown Seattle. She says she made it into her “dream apartment” with a very limited budget. After five years, she recently moved to a one-bedroom nearby. The name “Misfit” comes from her idea that our living spaces should reflect us boldly, quirks and all.

Because of the temporary status, Graffis said people often avoid decorating apartments, viewing them as waiting rooms they sleep in until they close on their first home; but she’d rather they enjoy their spaces to the fullest.

“You don’t have to settle for a less-satisfying lifestyle in your apartment,” she said. Renters can put their stamp on an apartment without big changes to the framework, conveying their style through accessories.

Let your personality come through

Designers agreed it’s important to design for you, not for Instagram. Think about how you live and take inspiration from what excites you.

“Pick something you love and find a way to visually portray it in your space,” Graffis said.

In her studio, for example, she didn’t even paint the walls, but instead cultivated a musical theme with black-and-white photographs of her favorite artists.

“Personality comes through to me in the books, art and objects from your travels,” said Brian Paquette, principal of Seattle-based Brian Paquette Interiors and designer of a Lawson-Fenning furniture line.

“I have a few things I use in updating rentals,” said Hayley Francis, who owns Neon Doves, a design firm in Seattle’s Pioneer Square. “Lighting, hardware, wallpaper and paint, they can just totally change the game.”

In case you’re wincing at “wallpaper,” imagining hours of painstaking stripping, new, removable products have come a long way to change that reputation. Francis had one client who used it in her apartment, took it down upon moving with no damage to the paint and reused it in her new home. Paquette says YouTube also offers hacks on installing nonremovable wallpaper atop paint-safe adhesive paper.

For inexpensive art, Paquette says, “The internet is full of DIY art, and I am here for it.” Graffis recommends website Society6, an outlet for artists.

Create a color story

Especially in space-challenged interiors, a tight color scheme pulls things together, while simplifying all your design choices.

Asked about the most impactful design choices for rentals, Sandra Hunter picked color right off the bat.

“Choosing maybe three colors, having a theme throughout the living space is really helpful,” Hunter said. “You can do little pops of color, but having a color story in a small space can be calming.”

Hunter, principal of Hunter Home Design Studio, began her career as a stager, and now serves interior design clients in Seattle and Port Townsend, from residential to Airbnbs and vacation properties.

Graffis has a “color code” that couldn’t be simpler, though it may be tough for some to rein in their color choices: A base color (or pair) for large pieces (furniture, rugs) plus an accent color or two for accessories. Her studio had a gray-to-black base with green-to-gold accents for warmth against white walls.

When it comes to painting the walls, it pays to ask your landlord’s permission first, or be ready to paint it back upon your departure to retain your security deposit. Also ask the name of existing paint color at move-in for any fixes or repainting you do.

Choose wisely for scale and value

Scale is crucial in choosing your big-ticket furnishings and rugs, the experts concurred. Most would rather see the largest bed or couch that can comfortably fit in the room than a tangle of “apartment-sized” pieces.

“I would rather have a queen-sized bed rather than a smaller bed and a love seat, where no one is comfortable,” Paquette said.

In former days, Paquette lived and worked in a 190-square-foot apartment on Capitol Hill, fitting a queen-sized bed and a 7-foot dining table/desk and chair with three folding chairs for guests. “It wasn’t the easiest thing but, man, I was cozy,” he said.

“You can have a full-sized sofa in most spaces,” Hunter said. She has used an 82-inch sofa with a small bench pinch-hitting as a coffee table to save floor space.

To avoid costly mistakes, measure everything. Even if it fits your room, it may not fit your stairway. Measure how wide your stairs and doorways are and how deep the couch is. Make a mock-up floor plan with a roll of blue painters’ tape on the floor or make one in an online program.

Also, choose pieces you really enjoy that you can imagine using in future homes.

“The best spent money is good upholstery,” said Paquette, “like a good sofa you can have for 30 years and reupholster a few times.”

Rugs should be as large as possible, touching at least the front legs of all the furniture. A good average size is 7 feet by 10 feet.

Space-shifting

There are always the classics like bed risers, which Graffis says were a must for her New York City apartments to create storage under her bed.

Less-used but indispensable for space-saving, plug-in sconces are a sleek lighting solution that save floor and table space. Paquette suggests painting the cord covers the same color as the wall.

Francis likes using two small tables or ottomans as coffee tables and prefers low-profile chairs in tight spots.

After choosing the main pieces, the biggest space-saver is decluttering.

“Clutter defeats style every time,” Graffis said. Store unattractive items in bins and cabinets, leaving out only things that bring you joy.

What security deposit?

Paquette looked at security deposits as licenses to experiment on the roughly 12 apartments he has lived in over ten years.

“I like a challenge, and a challenge is not always a 6,000-square-foot house,” he said. “A challenge is a 900-square-foot, one-bedroom apartment where you really have to think about what you want versus what is prescribed for you.”

“I’ve lost every security deposit I’ve had,” Paquette said. “I’ve always painted all the walls of my apartments. I’ve even painted the floor. I’ve installed curtain rods, mounting points for shelves, but it was kind of worth it to do those experiments and see how it would work.”

“Everything is reversible, so it depends on your willingness to do and undo,” he said. He has friends who asked their landlords if they could practice tiling on their bathroom.

Paquette’s firm, which focuses on high-end residential design nationwide, routinely updates rentals by swapping out builder-grade, generic light fixtures and hardware, making sure to retain the originals for the “undoing.”

A common renters’ fumble, he says, is using insufficient hardware for wall hanging. It’s important to know whether you have drywall or plaster. Use anchors when needed for heavy objects and look for picture hanging hardware which makes small holes.

Adhesive hangers are good for many things — especially if your lease forbids making any holes in the wall — but they’re not for heavy art or mirrors.

Paquette has a hail-Mary fix on moving day for those picture-hanging holes if you missed a spot (and your walls are white): toothpaste.

So, why not embrace living in a home you love? Even if you are renting, you get to go big and go home. Take courage from Paquette. “My advice for most things is: be bold and mighty forces will guide you.”