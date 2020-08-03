Q: We plan to turn an unused room into an in-home spa. We’re installing one luxury plumbing fixture along with a toilet and sink. What’s your suggestion for a relaxing element we can enjoy for a while, versus jumping in and out like a shower or steam room?

A: There’s a lot of good fixture choices out there for in-home spas, such as custom showers, jetted whirlpool baths and steam rooms. While choices like these are relaxing, they may wear you out a little sooner than expected.

So if you’re looking for a plumbing fixture you can enjoy for longer periods at a time, you might want to consider a more gentle spalike experience.

I recommend an air bath, commonly called a bubble massage tub. They have small air holes at the bottom of the tub that release thousands of tiny bubbles to massage you gently as you stretch out in the tub.

So if you’ve ever dreamed of taking a long bath in a big glass of Champagne, a bubble massage tub can really wet your whistle.

