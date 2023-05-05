Sure, Earth Day falls in April, but you can keep green living going year-round by turning to reuse and salvage stores.

These shops offer everything from appliances and hardware to windows, flooring, furniture and everything in between.

Some items come from businesses or homes slated for remodel or demolition, while others are donated by homeowners or construction companies.

A greener tomorrow

Earthwise Architectural Salvage operates in Seattle, Tacoma, Aberdeen and a new location in Kenmore opening in summer 2023, thanks to a grant funded by King County Solid Waste Division.

“The City of Seattle and King County are super motivated on supporting local businesses, contractors and homeowners to use reusable and salvaged materials and reducing waste from the landfills,” says Sarah Miller, Earthwise marketing director.

For example, Seattle requires that leaders of construction, building alteration and demolition projects of more than 750 square feet indicate potentially salvageable materials to bolster recycling and reuse initiatives.

Unique finds

As a result, salvage stores like Earthwise receive many architectural elements, ranging from smaller stained glass and giant arched windows, to a 20-foot-wide altar and bank vault hardware.

“We love collecting building materials from historical homes, one-of-a-kind stuff,” Miller says. “If people are looking for 20 of (the) same kind of door, they probably won’t come here. But for things you truly cannot replicate and don’t see anywhere else, this is the place.”

Outdoors at Earthwise’s bright blue and yellow buildings, shoppers might find clawfoot tubs and garden ornaments. Indoors, they’ll see paintings, sculptures, light-switch plates and a selection of bathroom medicine cabinets.

Materials that last

In 2014, its Tacoma location opened inside a sawmill and adjoining wood shop. Today, the company’s staff mills beams of old-growth fir, mahogany and cedar into lumber available for purchase.

They also offer bespoke milling and planing services, ideal for those who have to chop down a favorite childhood tree, but aren’t quite ready to let go. Custom-milled lumber is handy for various projects such as: table tops, mantels, shelving, wall cladding and furniture building.

Lumber is also one of the more popular items at Second Use Building Materials in Seattle and Tacoma. Shoppers will encounter wood for every occasion: live-edge slabs, crown molding, baseboards, chair and picture railing, handrails and more.

During the lumber industry’s heyday, felled trees were floated through Puget Sound using boom logs. For decades, the logs have washed up on shore, often after serving as a home for Teredo Clams. The clams have their own avoidant Seattle Freeze, so the never-connecting trails create unique patterns not seen in other lumber.

The door and lighting departments are also popular. Homeowners often hunt for pieces to match a property’s original design or to add character to new construction.

Second Use has accepted the front doors for the Moore Theater and a Fairmont Olympic Hotel ballroom chandelier that Mick Jagger allegedly swung from.

“I love the stories of the materials,” says Amanda Harryman, Second Use outreach coordinator.

A bit of elbow grease

Second Use’s light shop illuminates homes by rewiring antique fixtures and rehabilitating pieces to their original, brilliant glory. Typically, this involves updating a fixture from socket to plug, cleaning up metals and matching paint.

The onsite inventory includes many new materials, overstocks, last year’s models and construction-project misorders. “You’ll see brand-new Anderson windows next to used vinyl windows and old wood-sash windows,” Harryman says.

The shop stores bricks, pavers and coffee-industry burlap bags for reuse in DIY and/or gardening projects. For those interested in getting hands-on, Second Use offers workshops about how to use salvaged building materials in residential renovation projects.

Second Use donates financial proceeds from some items to local chapters of nonprofit Habitat for Humanity. You might find appliances, doors, lighting fixtures and cabinetry, but mostly thrifty home furnishings ranging from an oversized Pottery Barn mirror to a Le Corbusier leather sling chair.

A helping hand

Ballard Reuse features an eclectic selection of goods, including unique glass pulls and doorknobs, garden accessories, appliances, curiosities and beyond.

As an added bonus, the neighborhood store offers a personal shopping service. Simply send in the dimensions, color or other attributes of something you like, and staffers will send photos if they find a potential match. If it’s a fit, employees can help schedule payment and pickup.

Recent offerings have included climbing pitons, Overlake Golf & Country Club’s early championship scoreboards, Tillicum Village paintings by native artists (donated by Argosy Cruises) and a steady supply of fir and pine bleachers.

“They’re gorgeous, full of character and ready to be turned into so many different things,” says Pat Finn Coven, one of the shop’s two owners. “I milled some of the fir bleachers into flooring, which is now in my house.”

At the register, staff frequently hear, “I came in for (this), and I also found this other thing that is just too cool to pass up.”

Further afield, you’ll find reusable building bits and parts at Skagit Building Salvage in Mt. Vernon and Bellingham’s The REStore.

Tips on the reuse front

Each store has its own policies, but here are some general guidelines to follow: