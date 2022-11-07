Q: We’re remodeling a large walk-in shower stall to include a rain-style showerhead. I’m off to a confusing start because I want to center the rain-head in the stall, but I’m wondering if it needs to be closer to the mixing valve.

A: When the mist clears, you’ll be the final judge and jury to decide on your rain showerhead location.

But I can tell you there may be a few technical reasons to install a rain-head closer toward the mixing valve area over centering it in the middle of the stall. For instance, if the rain-head shower arm is coming out of the wall, a very long and exposed horizontal pipe may not be the best setup.

Also, if the drain is located in the center of the shower base, standing over/on the drain screen while under the rain-head could partially obstruct the shower drain.

Finally, when using the rain-head, easy access to shower controls like water temperature, water volume and water diverter valves may offer a more spa-like experience.

All that aside, if you really want a perfectly centered rain-showerhead for aesthetic reasons, then the decorative balance side could easily outweigh the technical side of your shower scale of justice.

Ed Del Grande is a master plumber, contractor and author. Send questions to eadelg@cs.com.