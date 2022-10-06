After a parched Seattle summer, the smell and sound of fall rain feels like a celebration for both humans and plants.

In our streets and suburbs, however, as paving replaces soil, rain becomes hazardous stormwater as it collects roof chemicals, fertilizer, waste, oil and other toxins. Stormwater is poisonous to humans, salmon, birds and bees.

In natural spaces, the soil biome acts as a filtration system that helps neutralize that damage. Rain gardens are an ingenious — and beautiful — way to bring the benefits of wild spaces to yards and patios, rehabbing that stormwater while keeping it from flooding the sewer systems.

Rain gardens are so beneficial to the ecosystem, in fact, that many Seattle area government agencies will help you cover their cost.

In incorporated King County, the RainWise program offers rebates to qualified sites for various stormwater solutions, as well as educational events and online resources. The RainScapes program serves unincorporated King County residents by covering the construction costs associated with rain gardens, and there are similar programs throughout the state.

What is a rain garden?

While they can be many shapes and sizes, a rain garden’s central feature is a depression that captures stormwater runoff from a roof downspout to be gradually filtered through a special soil mix, typically surrounded by native plants adapted to the local soil and pollinators.

Advertising

The main advantages of rain gardens are to:

• Filter stormwater before it hits local waterways.

• Mitigate flooding and drainage issues caused from paving.

• Retain moisture in the soil, creating reserves for periods of drought.

• Provide habitat for wildlife and declining pollinators.

• Enhance your landscape with a multiseason, low-maintenance feature.

Amelia Bahr, a water-quality manager with King County’s RainWise program, says people choose to create rain gardens for various reasons. One local church was looking to reduce flooding, she says, and now uses its thriving rain garden to teach children about stormwater. More than 2,100 projects have been completed since 2010.

Ecologists call runoff strategies like rain gardens “bioretention facilities.” The state Department of Ecology also recommends preserving natural areas by utilizing permeable pavement, compost-amended soils, vegetated roofs and rainwater collection systems, like cisterns.

Making a rain garden can be a DIY project. But since it involves diverting thousands of gallons of water, consulting a certified landscape designer is wise. A 1,000-square-foot roof area can generate 600 gallons of water during a 1-inch rain event.

Some sites, like those with mainly clay soil or on a steep slope, may not be the best fit for a rain garden. In those cases, the use of a cistern would help divert and filter stormwater. In tight spaces like townhomes, consider building a bioretention cell, which is a constructed version of a rain garden.

“The main thing is you don’t want to flood your house or your neighbor’s,” says Michael Seliga-Soulseed, of Cascadia Edible Landscapes, who estimates he has installed about 30 rain gardens. An ideal landscape site would slope slightly away from the house, he says, and the garden should be sited at least 10 feet from any buildings.

Advertising

Designing your garden

Rain gardens are often conceived using “zones” for plant selection. The U-shaped depression filled with sand and compost should be considered zone 1, where plants face periodic flooding. Plant choices are wider further out from the center, in zones 2 and 3; these need to be somewhat drought-tolerant, since they are on the rim of a slope. Installing irrigation expands your choices further.

“Red-twig dogwood (Cornus sericea) is one of my favorites to incorporate in zone 1,” Seliga-Soulseed says. “They are native, drought-tolerant, and they look good in summer and winter when the leaves drop.” The adaptable shrubs offer white flowers in summer, followed by flame-red bark in winter. He says elderberries (Sambucus species) work well there, too.

If you’re growing edible plants in a rain garden, verify that your water is coming from a clean source. Also, choose woody plants whose edible portion is above ground, such as berry plants, versus annual vegetables like lettuce and tomatoes.

Jeff Farr is a landscape designer with Seattle-based Lumo Landscape Design. A RainWise program designer, he has two rain gardens in his own yard. One is shaded and consists entirely of a gold-leafed variety of native Salmonberry Rubus ‘Golden Leaves,’ which feeds the birds in spring while being ornamental through fall. The other garden is in the sun, and combines rush grasses, iris and showy milkweed (Asclepias sp.), the host plant for monarch butterfly caterpillars — which Farr saw on his plants this year.

Rain gardens can be many shapes and sizes, and there’s no limit to the style of planting, Farr says. You can design a rain garden to mesh with a midcentury bungalow or a Craftsman cottage.

“The smallest we’ve built is about 8 feet by 6 feet, and they go up from there,” he says.

Advertising

Rain gardens are needed now more than ever, Farr says. Since 2003, extreme rainstorms have increased by 30%.

“There’s a growing movement of citizens taking on some aspect of climate adaptation,” Farr says, noting the work of the Backyard National Park movement. “If we all work together to manage stormwater and feed pollinators and native birds, that’ll do a great deal for the environment. I’d encourage people to look into rain gardens, even on a difficult site, because anything helps, however small.”

Saving water, preventing floods

Rebekah Binns says she is delighted with the rain garden at her home in Seattle’s Seward Park neighborhood. It’s filled with soft rush grasses, perennial geranium ‘Rozanne’, native huckleberry (Vaccinum ovatum) and red-twig dogwood.

“We qualified for the RainWise program and installed a cistern and a rain garden when we moved into our house in 2018,” she says. “We wanted to transform our boring, sloped front lawn into something beautiful and more interesting. We liked the idea of saving water and preventing flooding. Now, four years later, we have the most beautiful rain garden that is also home to tons of pollinator plants that bees and hummingbirds love.”

Although Binns must occasionally replace a borderline-hardy Salvia ‘Amistad,’ she does so for the sake of the Anna’s Hummingbirds that swarm it in summer.

She loves when the basin fills with water, giving the look of a temporary pond. It wasn’t expected to do that after the first year but, she says, heavier rains have been keeping that pond around longer than expected.

Sponsored

As for maintenance, Binns says that “watering and weeding are the two biggest activities” as the plants become established — and that was true for her rain garden, as well. This year, unexpectedly, her plants have thrived despite barely using the drip irrigation system during a record-hot summer.

Binns hasn’t made full use of her 420-gallon cistern yet, except to occasionally bucket-water the plants. She also says her husband appreciates having emergency water on hand that can be boiled for drinking.

The RainWise program’s rebates covered approximately 80% of their project costs, Binns says.