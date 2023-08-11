Q: I recently bought an older Craftsman fixer-upper in North Seattle, unaware of how seismically active the area is. Now I need to know how to make my house earthquake-ready. Any advice?

A: Living in the Puget Sound region means the very real possibility of living through a major earthquake. We live on top of the Cascadia subduction zone, where the Pacific Ocean tectonic plate is slowly sliding under the North American plate. Sometimes it slips all at once, releasing pent-up energy as earthquakes.

Washington has the second-highest risk in the country for large, destructive earthquakes. In fact, according to the Washington Department of Natural Resources, our most populated areas have a 40—80% chance of experiencing such an earthquake within the next 50 years.

The inevitable “Big One” — which could happen in two centuries or tomorrow — will strike when the entire Juan de Fuca plate, wedged between the two larger plates, slips. It will unleash enough energy to generate an 8.7-to-9.2 magnitude quake, big enough to affect 7 million lives in a 140,000 square-mile impact zone.

But it’s not all doom and gloom. While there’s not much we can do to avoid earthquakes, there are smart ways to prepare for them. The most important is making our old homes more structurally sound.

Grab the slab of safety

Protecting a structure during violent, sustained shaking means holding the house together on a solid foundation, preferably a concrete slab. Quakes can jostle homes right off their foundation, if not secured.

Companies specializing in seismic upgrades like Simpson Strong-Tie will tell you that having a continuous load path is key to seismic strength. By tying the home to the foundation, it can “resist the forces of an earthquake by transferring the force from the frame of the house to the foundation.”

Without that connection to a solid foundation, a home is vulnerable to serious damage. Houses set on hillsides with height-variable supports are especially prone to structural failure, as are living spaces over garages and crawlspaces that cannot support their weight. If your older home has any of these features, you’ll want to find out if it’s been seismically retrofitted.

Find out when your home was built

Any home built before 1965 that was not subject to seismic upgrades is potentially at risk. In fact, local safety experts recommend having any Seattle home constructed before 1980 inspected by professionals. It wasn’t until the 1980s and early 1990s that all local codes met universal seismic requirements.

If you want to know if your house has been upgraded, you can check local building departments for prior retrofit permits for your property.

Get retrofit

If no retrofit has been completed, you or a contractor will need to assess your home to determine if the wood framing is securely bolted to the foundation and whether the rest of the support structure is tied together. The City of Seattle’s earthquake home retrofit permits program (previously Project Impact) offers a free home assessment checklist that can help you navigate the inspection and permitting process. If your home qualifies for a retrofit, the program will help you plan, permit and complete the project.

Whether you hire a contractor or do it yourself, the city holds monthly retrofitting workshops, and some construction, lumber and retrofitting companies offer customer-focused classes on the topic. It’s considerably cheaper to DIY than hire a contractor, but if you’re looking for speed and efficiency, a contractor is the way to go.

Playing it safe

Of course, there’s more to safety than construction. Thankfully, there are easy, proactive steps you can take to make your home and your family safer and more prepared in the event of an emergency.

Securely anchoring heavy furniture, artwork, mirrors, cabinets as well as relocating or stowing heavy objects to prevent them from falling, will not only reduce damage and injuries in a quake, but it will also help childproof your home. If you have a natural gas connection, you should install automatic shut-off valves as needed to avoid potentially toxic or explosive situations.

It’s a good idea to have a go-bag or two with all the emergency supplies you may need. You’ll want ample food (like nutrition bars, dry goods and canned foods that can be eaten as is) and water (you’ll need a gallon per person per day for hydration and sanitation), electric light sources (e.g., battery-powered flashlights), warm clothing, rain gear, blankets and a first-aid kit, including any daily medications you require.

You should also have a plan of action detailing where you and your loved ones can stay out of harm’s way. The best advice for when things start shaking indoors is to drop to the floor, take cover under a stable table or desk and hold onto it so it doesn’t move, and wait until the quaking stops. Falling objects and falling people are the leading causes of injuries during earthquakes. Do not position yourself under a doorway.

“Knowledge is power” might be a shopworn cliché, but when it comes to emergencies, it’s absolutely true. Earthquakes are scary, but being prepared will make them manageable.

James Slone is a writer at the Master Builders Association of King and Snohomish Counties (MBAKS). If you have a home improvement, remodeling or residential homebuilding question you’d like answered by one of MBAKS’s more than 2,600 members, write to homework@mbaks.com.