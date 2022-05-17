Just as I was starting to write this week’s column, an email from Bill popped into my inbox. He lives in Spokane and shared a story about a recent visit to one of the big box stores.

“I couldn’t help noticing all the many cordless tools,” Bill wrote. “It seemed like there were hundreds, all with little signs that said something like ‘tool only.’ I couldn’t help wondering about this trend in tools, and comparing it to what is apparently happening also in automobiles.”

Bill says he still owns plenty of power tools that have traditional 6-foot, 120-volt power cords attached to them. I have many in my garage in excellent shape, too. If invited to sit down to lunch with a group of young-buck carpenters, I’d be the old goat who would say, “Back in my day, we didn’t have cordless tools. We got along just fine.”

I’m old enough to remember when cordless tools entered the marketplace in the 1980s. My best friend was an HVAC contractor, and I recall he bought a small, cordless Makita drill outfitted with a nut driver that allowed him to drive hundreds of tiny self-tapping screws. I marveled at how he didn’t need to worry about tripping over his power cord while up on a step ladder.

I was working as a carpenter and plumber, and all of my power tools were corded. The biggest concern I recall was making sure I didn’t cut through my extension cords. On a construction site, for example, mud-covered cords were difficult to see and something you just dealt with. That said, we always had power. The tools always worked. We never had to wait for a battery to charge. Cold weather didn’t sap my saws of their strength.

After reading Bill’s email, I decided to do an honest comparison between corded and cordless tools. If ever there was a time to do it, it’s now. Inflation is raging, and demand for raw materials for car, truck and tool batteries is going to heat up. This competition is likely to cause the price of cordless batteries to soar even higher.

I decided to do a quick price comparison between two standard 7-1/4-inch circular saws made by the same manufacturer — one with a cord and the other with a rechargeable battery pack. The corded saw cost $144; the cordless saw was $159 — but you had to spend another $147 to get two batteries, a charger and a soft-sided bag to transport all the gear. This put the actual price for the cordless model over $300.

I went to the manufacturer’s website and read that you can expect to recharge the battery up to 1,000 times during its lifetime. Using a cordless tool all day long on a job site might have you charging the battery at least once or twice a day. Under heavy use, it could take only a couple of years to recharge a battery 1,000 times.

Next, I looked at the cost of replacement batteries. You’ll currently spend about $100 for one with a decent rating. What’s that battery going to cost you in two, five or 15 years? I have corded tools that are decades old and still work fine. Ask yourself what you’ll spend over the years to ensure your cordless tool keeps working.

Bill finished his email by saying he’s going to continue to trip over his cord, rather than switch to cordless tools. I intend to do the same.

Tim Carter has worked as a home improvement professional for more than 30 years. To submit a question or to learn more, visit AsktheBuilder.com.